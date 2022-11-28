Porro stages a Japanese-inspired Christmas at their Milan space

Porro transforms its Duriniquindici showroom for the festive period with a setting inspired by Japanese culture in collaboration with brands and designers who bring the space to life.

‘In the mood for’ is Porro’s festive offering, gathering friends of the company in an installation that invites visitors to ‘rediscover the slow rhythm of the seasons and of holidays, the value of important ties and the joy of small things.’ Porro invited Japanese lighting brand Ambientec to present its cutting-edge portable lights and plant artist Satoshi Kawamoto to leave his mark on the space.

Piero Lissoni's Nebbia chair with Koi fish textile and Materic table with Turn+ portable lamp by Nao Tamura for Ambientec (Image credit: Porro)

Throughout the showroom, textiles from the Japonaise collection Wiener Werkstätte’s Koloman Moser for German brand Backhausen complete Porro’s contemporary collections, with patterns inspired by Japanese culture and history. These include the Kite sofa and armchairs by GamFratesi featuring circular motifs in black and white, and the Nebbia chair by Piero Lissoni adorned in a combination of graphic motifs and stylised Koi. Elsewhere, Nicola Gallizia’s Lullaby armchair is completed with a black and white design inspired by Japanese rice fields, the armchair’s welcoming design perfectly matched the sinuous wavy pattern.

Kawamoto’s work also converses with the furniture by Porro: in the living space, for example, Lissoni’s monumental Ryoba and Materic wooden tables and Left bench both become a stage for his dramatic compositions of dried flowers, plants and leaves.

Nicola Gallizia’s Lullaby armchair upholstered in textile inspired by Japanese rice fields, next to Sage portable lamp by Ambientec (Image credit: Porro)

Dotted around the space are also Ambientec’s portable lights, enhancing the minimalist comfort of the setting and expanding Porro’s creative universe. These include the Hymn ‘candle-lamps’ by Hiroto Yoshizoe and the Turn+ lantern by Nao Tamura.

The house-like setting reads a note from Porro, ‘is the result of the mixture of different creative instances and the dialogue between apparently opposite worlds, which releases the enveloping warmth that comes from the harmonious union of differences.’

Porro Duriniquindici

Via Durini, 15

Milan

porro.com (opens in new tab)