Meet Plastic Free: the new online destination for alternative materials

Plastic Free is a new portal for creatives looking to explore alternatives to plastic in their work

Plastic Free website interface
By Rosa Bertoli
Global solutions organisation A Plastic Planet presents Plastic Free, a new digital portal offering a panoramic view on the alternative to plastic for designers and brands looking at sustainable manufacturing alternatives. 

The project was led by an Advisory Council that includes Thomas Heatherwick, David Chipperfield, Tom Dixon, Shaway Yeh and MIT’s Skylar Tibbits. Conceived as an online design tool, Plastic Free features in-depth reports on over 100 alternatives to virgin plastic, as well as insights on systemic changes within the design world. Additionally, 125 case studies offer practical examples of these materials in action. 

Plastic Free: a design tool for the future

Plastic Free website interface

Imagined as a practical tool, Plastic Free is not merely a material library, but a destination for creatives to discover how these materials can be applied to their work. It showcases different approaches to materials such as bamboo, glass and aluminium, as well as newer alternatives to plastic such as James Cropper’s Colourform moulded paper pulp and Agraloop’s biofibre made of agricultural waste. Multidisciplinary in its mission, the initiative looks at material alternatives for product, furniture, packaging and fashion design.

Plastic Free website interface

‘Everything begins with a creative process. There is significant power held by the 160 million global creatives to help us rethink how we take, make and waste, to reimagine different systems and material uses in a very different way from today,’ says Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet. ‘Our default dependence on incredible but toxic and indestructible plastic has to end. Designers want to be part of the solution but there is a minefield of misinformation out there. If we can ignite and empower creatives by giving them trusted, relevant data and inspiring case studies, we believe we can change everything much faster.’

An annual subscription fee of £250 will allow creatives access to the full portal, as well as access to exclusive events and networking initiatives.

plasticfree.com (opens in new tab)

Plastic Free website interface

