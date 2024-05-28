This new all-natural sofa is made with cork leftover from the production of wine stoppers
Isomi’s ‘Tejo’ sofa is constructed entirely of natural materials and features a modular, experimental design
Striving towards sustainability within design, Isomi is not afraid to challenge and experiment with non-traditional materials in its creative process and construction. Since 2011 the British furniture brand has mastered its independent style in crafting contemporary furniture from concrete, wood and hot-rolled steel. Recyclable and renewable, Isomi debuts ‘Tejo’, a new modular sofa system made of cork.
Isomi's 'Tejo' sofa
Isomi wanted to make sure they were not adding another conventional sofa to the market, gluing or stapling polyurethane foams and fabrics to plywood or steel frames. Using this as a motivator, the brand chose to construct ‘Tejo’ from cork waste from the production of wine stoppers, which further helps to preserve Portugal’s cork forests in the Alentejo region, and lays a path for a circular economy.
'We were looking for materials that were as natural as possible,' explains Paul Crofts, the design director at Isomi. 'So we replaced the plywood frame with cork, and foam with natural latex. The fabric is natural wool and hemp. Frame, fabric, even the castors: everything about Tejo is based on natural material.’
The reconfigurable design comprises three distinct elements including a bench, a single sofa, and a double back-to-back sofa, allowing for users to be creative with the different landscapes the seating offers. Designed to be a piece that is timeless and functional, additional elements can be incorporated into the system - including table units and planters.
Each cork component is carefully carved leaving minimal surplus materials. Any offcuts are returned to the chipper and made back into cork blocks. To get the soft cushioning inside of the sofa, a natural latex is used, which is then wrapped in wool wadding, followed by a final upholstery in a wool, flax or hemp fabric. This alternative material usage and new furniture typology marks a new approach for the brand, ushering a new wave of future designs.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
