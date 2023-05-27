Giorgetti’s picnic basket elevates your outdoor dining
The ‘En Plein Air’ picnic basket, by Giorgetti and Pineider, is ready to be your outdoor dining companion (complete with truffle cutter and corkscrew)
Giorgetti’s new picnic basket features all the essentials for an al fresco lunch with the sophisticated approach of the Italian brand. Created in collaboration with Pineider, the ‘En Plein Air’ picnic basket is part of an ongoing collaboration between the two brands, combining Giorgetti’s elegance and attention to detail with Pineider’s Made-In-Italy craft approach.
‘En Plein Air’ picnic basket: all the essentials and more
The ‘En Plein Air’ picnic basket comes complete with the essentials for the perfect picnic (plus a few fun additions). The practical leather box is packed with a linen tablecloth and four matching napkins embroidered with the Giorgetti pictogram, four glasses and eight plates in porcelain, plus cutlery. It also includes useful accessories such as a corkscrew, a truffle-cutter, a salt cellar/pepper box and a bottle opener.
The ‘En Plein Air’ picnic basket takes the collaboration to the next level. Following small leather goods such as notebooks (Pineider's specialty being leather and stationery), pouches and tech cases, the picnic basket is an expansion in scale and ambition.
The box is defined by a natural-effect grained leather exterior, lined in semi-aniline tanned leather, and is available in four colours: metallic blue with ice lining, teal exterior with turquoise lining, stone exterior with antique rose lining, and milky white exterior with sand lining. Buon appetito!
