Paulin Paulin Paulin puts a fresh twist on a design classic for Basic.Space
Paulin Paulin Paulin collaborates with online marketplace Basic.Space on a unique colourway for its ‘Groovy’ armchair
A staple of 1960 and 1970s Space Age design, Pierre Paulin’s aptly named ‘Groovy’ armchair was as much a sought-after statement piece half a century ago as it is today. The emphatically sculptural settee undulates as two interlocking curves upholstered in mono material. Its low-lying, compact configuration utilises aluminium ‘glides’ to provide ample ergonomic support without taking away from its seamless aesthetic.
As with much of the French designer’s output during the era, the ‘Groovy’ armchair championed a radical legless structure achieved with the latest materials and production technologies. Paying homage to this impactful legacy is the Blue B re-edition developed by Paulin Paulin Paulin – the family-run practice upholding the heritage of its famed namesake – and online collectibles platform Basic.Space.
Paulin Paulin Paulin and Basic.Space
Debuted in a unique Miami Design District showcase during Miami Art Week 2023, the revived design is cast in an exclusive colourway, the new-format marketplace’s proprietary hue. Basic.Space made headlines earlier this year by acquiring Design Miami/. This latest endeavour marks its expanded foray into the world of rarefied vintage design.
‘This partnership is a no-brainer for us,’ says Jesse Lee, company founder and CEO. ‘It’s bringing design digital, expanding its reach to new audiences. The Paulin, Paulin, Paulin brand develops and preserves the works of the iconic designer and we’re proud to help bring his designs to the next generation. The re-edition is available both IRL at this Miami pop-up and URL on Basic.Space.’
Breaking down the traditional formula, Paulin drew inspiration from the lightness and tensile efficiency of car manufacturing. Refined over multiple years, the ‘Groovy’ armchair remained popular throughout the 1970s. ‘The “Groovy” chair was designed in 1964, and was very successful upon its entrance to market,’ says Benjamin Paulin, Pierre Paulin's son and director of the company. ‘During this time, the chair was featured in iconic shows like Star Trek and movies such as James Bond.’ Its organic, body-like shape aligns with current trends as well. Its new striking blue has an almost digital quality and yet the textural quality of its fabric remains tactile. This subtle interplay alludes to our need to balance the virtual and physical.
Making a splash, Basic.Space embarked on several collaborations this season: projects with Australian artist Nick Thomm and tattoo artist Dr. Woo, among others.
