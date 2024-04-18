Objects Are By unite creatives with artisans to create a new world of product design
Milan-based brand Studio Objects Are By is introducing a novel idea to the design process. They're asking: What if you let an artist, an actor or a chef moonlight as a product designer?
Jenny D Pham and Phil America of Milan-based studio Objects Are By, are introducing a novel idea to the design process. They’re asking: what if you let an artist, an actor or a chef moonlight as a product designer?
‘If you’re a musician, nobody ever wants to see you make a clothing line,’ says artist Phil America, explaining the concept behind his and partner Jenny D Pham’s new design brand, Objects Are By. ‘But every creative, at some point, wants to break out of their box – to try new things and experiment.’
It was from this desire to freely shift between mediums that Objects Are By was born. The brand’s premise is simple: working as curators, Objects Are By pairs a creative person with an artisan or manufacturer to realise an object within the domestic realm. ‘What would happen if you bridged these worlds?’ asks America. ‘I think a lot of people want to do that, but we wanted to lean into the unknown a lot more.’
Objects Are By at Milan Design Week
America and Pham founded Objects Are By in Milan in 2022, as an adjunct to their own flourishing careers. Pham is a successful brand consultant who previously worked for Versace and Adidas Originals, and America is an artist who has shown his paintings, photography and installations in galleries and museums across the globe. The pair met and fell in love in California, where America was living and where Pham – who was born in Munich but grew up in LA – would travel often for work. When Pham took on her role at Versace in 2020, they relocated to Milan.
The idea for the project came about when the couple were faced with designing their own space. ‘We started renovating our home nearly a year ago and began to ask ourselves which objects represented us,’ says Pham. ‘We were filling our space with a lot of Italian designers and we thought it would be fun to make something ourselves – and bring our creative friends along in the process.’ The first collection, which Pham and America designed themselves, was a homage to the Milan subway system. The series of vessels, trays and carafes mimicked the forms and yellow, red and green colour scheme of the metro, designed by Franco Albini and Franca Helg in 1964. Their second, in collaboration with artist Elena Flores, features a set of jacquard blankets woven with AI-generated images.
The latest collection was produced in collaboration with digital artist Babybrusher, who is known for his graffiti-inspired airbrush paintings. The artist’s vibrant illustration of flames and dragons will be digitally printed on to a ceramic dinnerware produced in Vietnam. ‘After sampling porcelain in China, Germany, Italy and Vietnam, we chose Vietnam,’ explains America. ‘It was the best quality and most sustainable we could find. The pieces will be produced with reused water and will be free from animal products, unlike most bone china.’
Moving forward, Pham and America stress that they’re not interested in treating Objects Are By like a conventional brand. ‘Our mission is to foster creative freedom,’ reflects America. ‘Most creatives can’t sit still,’ adds Pham. ‘They’re always going to make something, no matter what.’
Viewing by appointment only, objectsareby.com
Laura May Todd, Wallpaper's Milan Editor, based in the city, is a Canadian-born journalist covering design, architecture and style. She regularly contributes to a range of international publications, including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Azure and Sight Unseen, and is about to publish a book on Italian interiors.
