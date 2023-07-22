Neutra Modern House Numbers add up for the best-dressed doors

Available from DWR, Neutra Modern House Numbers bring the Austrian-American architect's approach to home accessories

Neutra Modern House Numbers
(Image credit: Artwork: Julia Ippolito. Interiors: Olly Mason  )
By Rosa Bertoli
published

First impressions count and a striking door number makes a promising start, so for ours, we looked to modernist American icon Richard Neutra, who emigrated from Austria to the US in the early 1920s, and became the country’s master at indoor-outdoor architecture.

His unique architectural approach saw him seamlessly merge the natural with the man-made, evident in some of his designs, such as the Lovell House (1929) in LA and Kaufmann House (1946) in Palm Springs.

Neutra Modern House Numbers

The VDL House II

Original numbers visible on the VDL House by Richard Neutra

(Image credit: Photography: Harriet Thorpe)

In 2001, design studio House Industries partnered with the late architect’s estate to create a typographic font referencing the same letters and numbers that Neutra specified across his buildings, and the resulting Neutraface became the official typeface of modernism. 

The Delaware-based studio specialises in typeface and product design, and its projects (for clients including Herman Miller and The New Yorker) are often tinted with a touch of nostalgia and references to old-school Americana. The Neutraface is directly informed by the work of the Austrian-American architect, and is inspired by the geometry and warmth of his architecture. 

Neutra Modern House Numbers

(Image credit: Courtesy DWR)

Made of anodised or brass-plated aluminium, the Neutra Modern House Numbers offer an element of the architect’s rational approach to contemporary homes – our door accessories of choice.

Neutra Modern House Numbers, from $30 per number, by House Industries, from Design Within Reach, dwr.com

Neutra Modern House Numbers

(Image credit: Courtesy DWR)
Topics
Usa
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸