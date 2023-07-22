Neutra Modern House Numbers add up for the best-dressed doors

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

First impressions count and a striking door number makes a promising start, so for ours, we looked to modernist American icon Richard Neutra, who emigrated from Austria to the US in the early 1920s, and became the country’s master at indoor-outdoor architecture.

His unique architectural approach saw him seamlessly merge the natural with the man-made, evident in some of his designs, such as the Lovell House (1929) in LA and Kaufmann House (1946) in Palm Springs.

Neutra Modern House Numbers

Original numbers visible on the VDL House by Richard Neutra (Image credit: Photography: Harriet Thorpe)

In 2001, design studio House Industries partnered with the late architect’s estate to create a typographic font referencing the same letters and numbers that Neutra specified across his buildings, and the resulting Neutraface became the official typeface of modernism.

The Delaware-based studio specialises in typeface and product design, and its projects (for clients including Herman Miller and The New Yorker) are often tinted with a touch of nostalgia and references to old-school Americana. The Neutraface is directly informed by the work of the Austrian-American architect, and is inspired by the geometry and warmth of his architecture.

(Image credit: Courtesy DWR)

Made of anodised or brass-plated aluminium, the Neutra Modern House Numbers offer an element of the architect’s rational approach to contemporary homes – our door accessories of choice.

Neutra Modern House Numbers, from $30 per number, by House Industries, from Design Within Reach, dwr.com