M&C Saatchi new Berlin office interiors embrace bold colour
The new M&C Saatchi interior by Llot Llov stays true to the city’s architecture while echoing the beauty of minimalist design
Based in the vibrant cultural scene of Berlin, M&C Saatchi, a renowned international advertising agency, has unveiled its new office space echoing raw simplicity and vibrant design.
The building itself is an architectural marvel crafted by innovative architect Arno Brandlhuber, and is a beautiful foreshadowing for the newly renovated interior. Interior design studio Llot Llov was enlisted to reimagine the three floors, spanning a generous 380 sq m, injecting colour into the office space, while harmoniously blending with the surrounding architecture.
M&C Saatchi reveals new office interior
Upon entering, you are met with raw concrete walls – which act as a canvas for creativity – and an adaptable layout. In terms of materials, plywood panels and iron-pipe stair railings contrast with glass surfaces and translucent polycarbonate panels, which only enhance the beauty of minimalist design.
The three floors were initially envisioned as a gallery space – with ceilings reaching up to 7.5m in height. However, the design fell into its organic role as a creative office space. Naturally the expansive height adds an air of grandeur while nodding to the interior feel envisioned by the architect.
Each level is distinguished by name M&C Saatchi Workshop, M&C Saatchi Gallery and M&C Saatchi Club – and differ in character, functionality and design.
Upon entering the first floor office, the open space is divided by the use of glass walls, which keeps the fluidity, with the only divide being a large desk displayed with hanging plants, which ensures a balance between collaboration and privacy.
On the ground floor the open framework of the interior space tightropes between work and art, showcasing exhibitions in collaboration with the Saatchi Gallery. The nude tones act as a canvas for creative work, along with a long 8.2 metre light fixture adjusted for varying occasions radiating an ambient glow.
Descending into the basement, the M&C Saatchi Club has an atmosphere of community and relaxation. The space is full of texture and sheens, adorned with black fixtures. The kitchen counter and mirrored disco ball and a playful touch, while the grey accents accentuate the room's depth. Naturally the room's focal point is a radiant yellow table which compensates for the absence of natural light.
Llot Llov made a bold choice to remove the old wall boarding, which unveiled an area of graffiti, which was welcomed into the design, and naturally reflects the building's artistic character. The interior theme throughout is evidently industrial, with a bold colour palette of deep blues and pastels, and oiled oak window elements which overlook the vibrant streets of Berlin.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
