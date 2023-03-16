Modernism meets art deco in a London mews house
Child Studio is inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s Grand Salon at Rue de Babylone in Paris for a chic Mayfair residence
A historical London mews house has been given an elegant overhaul by Child Studio, which nods to the offbeat design aesthetics of the 1960s and 1970s in a chic redesign.
The residence in a Mayfair mews, home to a London-based hotelier and restaurateur, looks to Yves Saint Laurent’s Grand Salon at Rue de Babylone in Paris for a design language that encompasses warm materials and curved focal features. Art deco meets modernism in the wooden library walls that divide the main living space into lounge, dining and study areas, while a fireplace is situated under a linear skylight in a play with light.
‘The spacious living room is a social space where the guests can convene in a warm and relaxed environment,’ say designers Che Huang and Alexy Kos. ‘Here, we assembled a mix of collectible 20th-century furniture pieces, complemented by an eclectic collection of sculptures, heirlooms and art books, contributing to the effortless and lived-in atmosphere. This fireplace was designed to bring a sense of scale and permanence to the space. It is amazing to see how its soft geometry responds to the shifts in lighting throughout the day.’
The juxtaposition of materials continues throughout, from the paper lamps by Ingo Maurer in the living area to the mahogany wood, marble and green upholstery in the dining room. Here, an intimate atmosphere is fostered with a warm maple table designed by the duo, velvet chairs by Charlotte Perriand and an antique ‘Uchiwa’ chandelier by Ingo Maurer.
In the study, antique lithographs on the wall by Georges Braque, Jean Cocteau and Karel Appel, as well as photographs by Guy Bourdin and Man Ray, make a rich foil for modernist accessories, including a 1960s desk lamp by Spanish modernist Pedro Martín. ‘There is a subtle shift in atmosphere between the spacious lounge and the more intimate adjacent rooms,’ the duo add. ‘But the whole place is unified through the crafted woodwork detailing and warm materiality.’
