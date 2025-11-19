You can now buy Keith Haring's Luna Luna carousel seats
Gufram has partnered with the Keith Haring Foundation to reissue two of Haring's carousel seats from the 80s theme park
Late last year, New York welcomed Luna Luna, Viennese artist and pop singer André Heller’s art theme park. It was Heller’s goal to create an amusement park with the biggest artists of the 1980s (think Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Roy Lichtenstein). Uncovered after 37 years in storage, the travelling theme park was lovingly restored, first taking up residency in LA, before moving to The Shed in New York. Soon, it will find a new home in Atlanta.
Keith Haring's carousel – one of Luna Luna's most notable exhibits – has inspired a playful new furniture collection with Gufram. The radical Italian design house has worked with the Keith Haring Foundation to reissue two of Haring's original fairground seats, The Dog, and the Crawling Baby, which will soon be available to buy.
The new seats capture Haring’s renowned two-dimensional line drawings in sculpture form. His pop-art visual language is reproduced in polyurethane with a Guflac finish (a proprietary paint which leaves a leather effect, developed by the Italian design brand).
The park's inaugural opening was in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany and attracted around 300,000 people in three months. It was Heller’s dream to get the park on tour, yet it never managed to make it to New York.
The theme park originally featured around 30 rides designed by artists such as Joseph Beuys, Sonia Delaunay, Rebecca Horn, Salvador Dalí, and David Hockney, in addition to Jean-Michel Basquiat and Kenny Scharf.
The exclusive collaboration between Gufram and Luna Luna, in partnership with the Keith Haring Foundation, is an ode to the artist’s legacy. It will be available soon from lunaluna.com
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Langosteria Montenapoleone is the new multi-level dining destination to know in Milan
Crowning the top three floors of the recently opened Palazzo Fendi, the Langosteria group unveils its most ambitious venture yet
-
Rolls-Royce pushes pixels with this retro-game inspired edition of the Black Badge Ghost
Ready Player One? The Black Badge Ghost Gamer is a bespoke super-luxury limousine infused with the style and shape of 8-bit arcade graphics
-
Meet Eva Helene Pade, the emerging artist redefining figurative painting
Pade’s dreamlike figures in a crowd are currently on show at Thaddaeus Ropac London; she tells us about her need ‘to capture movements especially’