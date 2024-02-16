Wendell Castle’s functional, biomorphic designs go on display at Ladbroke Hall
‘Suspended Disbelief’ by Carpenters Workshop Gallery, at Ladbroke Hall, celebrates the works from late pioneering designer and sculptor, Wendell Castle (until 26 April 2024)
Settling in nicely at its Ladbroke Hall location, Carpenters Workshop Gallery presents ‘Suspended Disbelief’ the latest showcase on the late pioneering sculptor and designer Wendell Castle (1932 – 2018).
The Kansas born designer experimented with industrial design, sculpture and woodwork before finding his trademark in uniting sculptural design with functionality, which gave him his often credited title as the 'founding father of the American Art furniture movement'.
Wendell Castle at Ladbroke Hall
The retrospective focuses on Castle’s later woodwork from 2011 to 2015, with sculptural furniture designs inspired by organic forms and the natural world, signalling a return to his signature biomorphic style from the 1960s and 1970s.
Having reinvented the creative use of fibreglass and woodwork by merging them together, Castle revisited his technique of carving into stacked laminated wood, while further experimenting with steel, bronze and nickel, to create the organic shapes the work features.
The lamination ensured the structural integrity, while the soft angels, curvature, and textural indentations are reminiscent of living organisms, allowing for a fine balance between delicate sculptural work and practicality.
The exhibition highlights Castle’s natural approach to sculpture, adding fluidity and movement to the somewhat static nature of modernism. The materials he chose complement his design methods. Carving into large glued wooden blocks, his creations come alive taking on serpentine and tentacle-like forms, injecting playfulness into his work.
Carpenters Workshop Gallery co-founder, Loic Le Gaillard, says ‘Wendell Castle’s legacy is a testament to the power of visionary design. His work crosses over in the worlds of sculpture, design and craft, offering endless inspiration to new generations of artists and designers. His mastery of materials, transforming them into fluid, functional art, continues to challenge and expand our understanding of creation and craftsmanship.’
'Suspended Disbelief' is on display at Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Ladbroke Hall until 26 April 2024
79 Barlby Rd,
London
W10 6AZ
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
