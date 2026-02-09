Elegantly perched on 100 Rue du Bac in Paris is the new Kretz Real Estate physical agency in the capital. The name might sound familiar to those in the property world, or avid Netflix watchers for that matter, as the agency is at the heart of The Parisian Agency, a reality series featuring the Kretz family and the firm based in Boulogne-Billancourt.

The luxury firm reached out to interior architect and creative director Sophie Darriere of Label Experience, who designed the agency with one core principle: to create a flagship that acts as a lived-in space and reflects family life.

'Like a storybook unfolding page by page, the flagship brings to life the Kretz family’s remarkable journey in luxury real estate,' says Darriere. 'We designed a warm and inviting space, divided into multiple areas, reflecting the individual tastes and character of each family member.'

The façade is inspired by the Art Deco flair of the Kretz family’s private mansion on the outskirts of the capital. Entering through the doors, detailed with gilded brass, clients will be welcomed in the reception room, nodding to a classic Parisian café, which adjourns to the winter garden.

Darriere worked closely with Sandrine and Olivier Kretz and their four sons, Martin, Raphaël, Louis and Valentin, to make sure that each room was bespoke to them, reflecting on their own personal travels. The entrance, and small private salon for example, is an ode to the bistros that Martin Kretz adores for their vibrant energy.

Padel is another, unlikely source of inspiration. A sport loved by Raphaël Kretz, the private lounge is an elegant take on the game. Walls are in terracotta red, while the Plec steel coffee table by RS Barcelona adds texture. A Bauhaus-inspired touch is injected into the space through rounded forms and geometric lines via the Sesann leather sofa by Tacchini and the Evelina Kroon rug for Layered.

Next, journey to Barcelona, the adopted city of Louis Kretz, who delights in its carefree spirit and creativity. This is encapsulated by the sky blue ceiling and design forward furniture pieces and graphic rug by Layered.

Valentin Kretz also wanted the office to represent New York. Inside the ambience reflects the façade, with understated art deco touches. The linen-beige walls are accented by Stilnovo’s 1950s Megafono wall lights, while touches of chrome and metal furniture are placed throughout such as the USM steel storage unit in a timeless black.

The blustering seas of Normandy, where Olivier Kretz kite surfs, are referenced in the grand library lounge. With an underlying nautical theme, there are ocean blue stripes , natural lighting and an off-white bubble pendant which captures a classy seaside spirit.

Perhaps the most tranquil area of the home is the winter garden, which is nestled under a glass roof. Inspired by Sandrine Kretz’s favourite holiday destination, Brazil, there are layers of green coupled with rattan furniture, and lattice panels which feel grounded and organic.

It is in the small details that make the space feel like a home. From the custom designed bookshelf which displays novels, drawings and other trinkets and keepsakes, to the large Stanley sofa by Red Edition, which allows people to sit back and lounge, Label Experience has managed to capture each family member’s personality into an interior form which is playful, chic, and sophisticated, highlighting the family’s Parisian agency.

