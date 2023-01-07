Kohler steps into wellness with Sprig, for a mood-boosting bathroom experience
Design brand Kohler turns to wellness with Sprig, a new branch of the company introducing botanical water infusion to the home
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kohler’s ever-growing repertoire of luxury bath and kitchen wares is pushing confidently into smart home territory, spanning from personalised showering to intelligent toilets. Now the company’s new wellness brand Sprig sees Kohler delve into aromatherapy, presenting six formulations of scent in three forms.
Sprig: a new wellness brand from Kohler
In its first release of products, Sprig unveiled a series of bath bombs, linen and body mists and, arguably the star of the show, an infusion device that promises to deliver a spa-like atmosphere at home by infusing your shower’s water with botanical blends.
The shower infusion contraptions are easy to install on existing plumbing systems, and the kit comes in two iterations. A starter kit covers the infusion device, which hangs just below your existing shower head and comes in both white chrome and matte black, along with a selection of three pods.
Six fragrant blends make up the Essentials Collection of infusion pods: Breathe, featuring refreshing eucalyptus and mint; Recharge, an energising mix of clary sage and patchouli; Recharge, with uplifting bergamot and lemongrass; Shield, combining tea tree and rosemary to help you ‘centre’; Relax, with chamomile and green tea; and Sleep, with lavender and vanilla. The kit is also available with a Handshower Infusion Upgrade, which includes a hand shower attachment, along with the water infusion system
Adding to the home spa-like experience are Sprig’s body and linen mists, and shea butter and kaolin clay bath bombs, all in the same six fragrances. The products utilise natural ingredients and are free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, sulphates and formaldehyde, and are not tested on animals. Packaging is made from 94 per cent post-consumer recycled materials, intended to be put back in the recycling system.
stepintosprig.com (opens in new tab)
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
Pamela Shamshiri, interior designer and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge, on her shapeshifting approach and dream project
Pamela Shamshiri tells us about her studio’s current and future projects, and reveals her favourites from the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By TF Chan • Published
-
Flag House brings Brazilian modernism to Canada’s Whistler
Flag House, Canada, by Studio MK27 wins Best Ski Retreat at the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Best of S/S 2023: Wallpaper* picks the collections defining the season ahead
Part of Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2023 issue, the runway winners of S/S 2023 – from Prada to Chanel, alongside rising names catching our eye
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Pamela Shamshiri, interior designer and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge, on her shapeshifting approach and dream project
Pamela Shamshiri tells us about her studio’s current and future projects, and reveals her favourites from the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By TF Chan • Published
-
Turntable by Brian Eno and Paul Stolper Gallery named Best Domestic Design: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
Celebrate Best Domestic Design winners Brian Eno and Paul Stolper Gallery, plus explore the shortlist
By Anne Soward • Published
-
India Mahdavi named Designer of the Year: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
Celebrate India Mahdavi, Wallpaper* Designer of the Year 2023, plus explore the shortlist
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Nils Frahm, musician and Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge, on Funkhaus Berlin and making Music for Animals
Musician Nils Frahm has lovingly revived a studio at Funkhaus Berlin, the GDR-era broadcasting centre, as his creative base. He tells us more, and reveals what struck a chord for him in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Emily McDermott • Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 winners announced here and in February issue
The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 winners are revealed here and in full in the February issue, on newsstands today
By Bill Prince • Published
-
Julianne Moore, actor and Wallpaper* Design Awards judge: ‘Great design feels familiar but exciting’
Julianne Moore tells us of her passion for design, living with pieces she loves (puppy-bite marks on the Nakashima and all), and picking winners for the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Wilkinson & Rivera reinvent traditional wooden furniture from their London workshop
Wallpaper* Future Icons: Wilkinson & Rivera’s Grant Wilkinson and Teresa Rivera are reinventing furniture classics in wood
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Lighting design studio Trueing combines the utilitarian and the decorative
Wallpaper* Future Icons: Aiden Bowman and Josh Metersky of Trueing combine backgrounds in art history and engineering to create exquisite lighting designs
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published