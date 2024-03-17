Michael Anastassiades ceiling fan is an ode to functional design
Michael Anastassiades' ‘Superfan’ for Kettal is a contemporary take to a practical design classic, adding efficient ventilation to indoor and outdoor spaces
Michael Anastassiades has designed a ceiling fan for Spanish outdoor design specialist Kettal. The ‘Superfan’ celebrates craftsmanship, while also providing efficient ventilation. The three panelled fan compliments an interior space, compared to a more invasive air conditioning unit.
Since its founding in 1966, Kettal has focused on the principle of creating timeless furniture, which doesn't compromise practicality. Utilising classic design shapes and merging innovative functionality, the company is committed to stripped back simplicity, a modus operandi that emerges in its latest ceiling fan, in collaboration with London-based Anastassiades.
Kettal and Michael Anastassiades' 'Superfan'
Conceived by Anastassiades in his distinctively considered design language, the design pf the fan encompasses his experimental trademark, which includes distilling objects into ‘pure, simple structures.’ It seamlessly blends into an indoor and outdoor space, with an option of 30 vibrant colours to match a desired interior.
The simplicity of a ceiling fan is an ode to practical creation, and nods to a resurgence of traditional design and in a world of advancing technologies.
The minimal design consists of a tri-blade fan with three angled blades for efficient ventilation. The fan is minimal, with a modernist touch, and is available with or without stem. It has been engineered for durability, with six adjustable speeds, and a reverse mode. To provide further effortless use, the 'Superfan' is compatible with a remote control, and a Kode system, a mobile app also developed by Kettal that allows to control the fan remotely.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Takeshi Ikeuchi’s kei truck is a minimalist Japanese mobile showroom
Takeshi Ikeuchi's kei truck design is a Japanese timber specialist’s minimalist mobile showroom
By Jens H Jensen Published
-
‘LA Gun Club’: artist Jane Hilton on who’s shooting who
‘LA Gun Club’, an exhibition by Jane Hilton at New York’s Palo Gallery, explores American gun culture through a study of targets and shooters
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Kim Jones’ Dior Men accessories channel the rebellious spirit of the Buffalo Collective
Agitator and establishment meet in Kim Jones’ S/S 2024 Dior Men accessories, inspired at once by the house’s history of haute couture and Ray Petri’s 1980s Buffalo Collective
By Jack Moss Published