Michael Anastassiades ceiling fan is an ode to functional design

Michael Anastassiades has designed a ceiling fan for Spanish outdoor design specialist Kettal. The ‘Superfan’ celebrates craftsmanship, while also providing efficient ventilation. The three panelled fan compliments an interior space, compared to a more invasive air conditioning unit.

Since its founding in 1966, Kettal has focused on the principle of creating timeless furniture, which doesn't compromise practicality. Utilising classic design shapes and merging innovative functionality, the company is committed to stripped back simplicity, a modus operandi that emerges in its latest ceiling fan, in collaboration with London-based Anastassiades.

Kettal and Michael Anastassiades' 'Superfan'

Conceived by Anastassiades in his distinctively considered design language, the design pf the fan encompasses his experimental trademark, which includes distilling objects into ‘pure, simple structures.’ It seamlessly blends into an indoor and outdoor space, with an option of 30 vibrant colours to match a desired interior.

The simplicity of a ceiling fan is an ode to practical creation, and nods to a resurgence of traditional design and in a world of advancing technologies.

The minimal design consists of a tri-blade fan with three angled blades for efficient ventilation. The fan is minimal, with a modernist touch, and is available with or without stem. It has been engineered for durability, with six adjustable speeds, and a reverse mode. To provide further effortless use, the 'Superfan' is compatible with a remote control, and a Kode system, a mobile app also developed by Kettal that allows to control the fan remotely.

