Kast's new basin collection embraces the joyful liberation of curves

Kast has launched their new collection which has caused a ripple in playful bathroom design. Their collection, titled ‘Wave', embraces splashes of bold colour and quirky curvature, creating a welcomed contrast against the angular lines we naturally find in our living spaces.

Set on the cusp of Sherwood Forest in the UK , Kast plays with concrete as its main material to explore unconventional basins. The new collection explores contemporary design with a sprinkling of whimsical silhouettes, adding charm and character to a space in a bathroom, that can be somewhat overlooked.

The Wave collection by Kast

The three designs, named "Tilde", "Dune", and "Prim", channel individuality that capture the beauty of curves in the spirit of Postmodernism. "Tilde" features an integrated splashback that reflects the fun outline of the bowl. This can be easily adapted to be mounted on walls or surfaces, and also a perfect accompaniment for a wall mounted tap.

"Dune" offers flexibility either resting on the surface, or being mounted onto a wall, while "Prim" completes the range and is designed specifically for counter top placement.

Kast founder Tim Bayes drew upon his fascination with the adaptability of concrete which helped mould the latest collection: ‘The curved shapes not only add a touch of whimsy but also creates a contrast with the angular lines present in our living spaces,' he says. 'Each basin is designed to serve as a vibrant centrepiece, its unconventional form infusing the bathroom with a sense of delight and creative energy.’

In colourways like Sandcastle, Brick, and Ember, the collection stays true to British heritage with concrete sourced from local Derbyshire limestone and mixed with specially sourced sands. The craftsmanship is distinct to Kast, with vessels hand finished by a team of skilled artisans.