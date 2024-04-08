The new sofa by Jean-Marie Massaud for Poliform is a modular masterpiece
‘Ernest’ sofa, by Jean-Marie Massaud, for Poliform is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
Clean and contemporary, but also extremely comfortable, the sought-after creations of leading French designer Jean-Marie Massaud take pride of place in the catalogues of all the major Italian furniture brands, and many architectural projects all around the world. Among Massaud’s designs are a variety of armchairs, tables and sofas for Poliform, the Brianza-based company known for its innovative modular systems, sleek kitchens and timeless furniture.
The latest result of their prolific long-term collaboration is the ‘Ernest’ sofa, a low-lying modular piece with a wooden structure covered in cold-foamed expanded polyurethane. With no visible feet, the sofa appears to float above the ground, just like Massaud’s previous ‘Westside’ sofa for the brand (one of the award-winning designer’s now five sofa designs for Poliform). Its upholstered modules can be placed side by side to create the most diverse configurations.
We love its slightly concave seat cushions, which are particularly inviting and soften what is a very simple and geometric design. The key, Massaud has said in the past, are harmonious proportions and ability to stand the test of time – both qualities this sofa has in spades.
Another highlight is the colourful choice of upholstery, which includes a warm olive green. Poliform fabrics often focus on texture, and are made using as many certified natural fibres or recycled materials as possible. And while the pre-cover in cotton canvas and down is fixed securely, the top cover, which is also available in a leather version, is completely removableshould you fancy a change.
Poliform, Piazza Cavour 2, Milan
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
