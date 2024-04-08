The new sofa by Jean-Marie Massaud for Poliform is a modular masterpiece

Clean and contemporary, but also extremely comfortable, the sought-after creations of leading French designer Jean-Marie Massaud take pride of place in the catalogues of all the major Italian furniture brands, and many architectural projects all around the world. Among Massaud’s designs are a variety of armchairs, tables and sofas for Poliform, the Brianza-based company known for its innovative modular systems, sleek kitchens and timeless furniture.

The latest result of their prolific long-term collaboration is the ‘Ernest’ sofa, a low-lying modular piece with a wooden structure covered in cold-foamed expanded polyurethane. With no visible feet, the sofa appears to float above the ground, just like Massaud’s previous ‘Westside’ sofa for the brand (one of the award-winning designer’s now five sofa designs for Poliform). Its upholstered modules can be placed side by side to create the most diverse configurations.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Poliform)

We love its slightly concave seat cushions, which are particularly inviting and soften what is a very simple and geometric design. The key, Massaud has said in the past, are harmonious proportions and ability to stand the test of time – both qualities this sofa has in spades.

Another highlight is the colourful choice of upholstery, which includes a warm olive green. Poliform fabrics often focus on texture, and are made using as many certified natural fibres or recycled materials as possible. And while the pre-cover in cotton canvas and down is fixed securely, the top cover, which is also available in a leather version, is completely removableshould you fancy a change.

Poliform, Piazza Cavour 2, Milan

poliform.it