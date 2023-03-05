New exhibition ‘Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso’ is a compact shot of coffee and design
‘Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso’ is a new exhibition in Copenhagen (7 – 31 March 2023) that charts the crossovers between the classic Italian espresso and contemporary design and technology
The art and craft of coffee preparation and consumption have reached levels of fetishisation that exceed practically all other modern food and drink rituals. Although the artisanal origin and authenticity of the grind and pour have become the focal points for a new generation of coffee lovers, the country with the biggest vested interest in coffee culture is, of course, Italy.
The country has sacred social rules associated with consumption, together with a disdain for chains, and an unspoken acceptance of coffee's integral role as both social lubricant and essential physical booster. Nowhere is that more evident than in the consumption of espresso.
‘Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso’, on show in Copenhagen
This new exhibition at Copenhagen’s Italian Cultural Institute (7 – 31 March 2023) dives into the culture surrounding this potent little cup. Endorsed and supported by some of the biggest names in coffee creation and consumption – Alessi, Illycaffè, Lavazza, Nepresso and more – the show features 45 exhibits brought together by curator Elisabetta Pisu.
Showcasing everything from the emerging technology of the coffee machine to the artistic platform of the cup, through to the high-profile design collaborations that have percolated within coffee culture.
This small but invigorating exhibition is designed to give you a welcome jolt, just like the drink itself. Below is our selection of some of the best pieces on show.
‘Italian passion: The Art of Espresso’, curated by Elisabetta Pisu, is on show at Istituto Italiano di cultura, 7 – 31 March 2023, Gjørlingsvej 11, 2900 Hellerup, Copenhagen, Denmark
IICCopenhagen.esteri.it
Coffee hits: a flavour of the exhibition
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
