New exhibition ‘Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso’ is a compact shot of coffee and design

‘Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso’ is a new exhibition in Copenhagen (7 – 31 March 2023) that charts the crossovers between the classic Italian espresso and contemporary design and technology

Coffee cups lined up, from small to large, part of exhibition 'Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso'
Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri’s ‘Lume’ collection for Nespresso was introduced in 2020
By Jonathan Bell
published

The art and craft of coffee preparation and consumption have reached levels of fetishisation that exceed practically all other modern food and drink rituals. Although the artisanal origin and authenticity of the grind and pour have become the focal points for a new generation of coffee lovers, the country with the biggest vested interest in coffee culture is, of course, Italy.

from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

The ‘Collar’ coffee set was designed by Italian designers Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri for Danish brand Stelton (opens in new tab)

The country has sacred social rules associated with consumption, together with a disdain for chains, and an unspoken acceptance of coffee's integral role as both social lubricant and essential physical booster. Nowhere is that more evident than in the consumption of espresso. 

‘Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso’, on show in Copenhagen

white coffee cups from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Federicabiasi's ‘Lume’ collection for Nespresso was introduced in 2020, available from nespresso.com (opens in new tab)

This new exhibition at Copenhagen’s Italian Cultural Institute (7 – 31 March 2023) dives into the culture surrounding this potent little cup. Endorsed and supported by some of the biggest names in coffee creation and consumption – Alessi, Illycaffè, Lavazza, Nepresso and more – the show features 45 exhibits brought together by curator Elisabetta Pisu. 

from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Collar coffee set, from Stelton (opens in new tab). Coffee grinder also available from amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Showcasing everything from the emerging technology of the coffee machine to the artistic platform of the cup, through to the high-profile design collaborations that have percolated within coffee culture.

This small but invigorating exhibition is designed to give you a welcome jolt, just like the drink itself. Below is our selection of some of the best pieces on show.

‘Italian passion: The Art of Espresso’, curated by Elisabetta Pisu, is on show at Istituto Italiano di cultura, 7 – 31 March 2023, Gjørlingsvej 11, 2900 Hellerup, Copenhagen, Denmark

IICCopenhagen.esteri.it (opens in new tab)

Coffee hits: a flavour of the exhibition

Coffee pot from the exhibition Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Alessandro Mendini's Memphis-infused coffee pot from the 'Oggetto Banale' ('trivial objects') series, shown at the 1980 Venice Biennale

Coffee accessories from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

The Tea & Coffee Towers were designed by Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas for Alessi in 2003 

Coffee pot from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Lara Caffi's elegant 'Lady Anne' Moka Pot for KnIndustrie, 2019, knindustrie.it

Ai Weiwei coffee cups from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Illy’s Art Collection has commissioned work from a huge variety of artists, including Ai Weiwei, available from illy.com (opens in new tab)

from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Mona Hatoum’s designs for the Illy Art Collection, available from illy.com (opens in new tab)

1925 coffee machine from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Eterna Espresso machine by Luigi Scapolla, 1925

1952 coffee machine from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Cimbali’s Brillante model from 1952 was one of the company’s first machines to incorporate a lever to create the pressure to dispense the coffee cream

1997 espresso machine from the exhibition, Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso

Coban, an espresso machine by the late German industrial designer Richard Sapper for Alessi, 1997

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

