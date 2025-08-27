Nordic Knots has launched a new rug collection in collaboration with property developer and design studio Eagle + Hodges. Drawing inspiration from the British garden, the collection sidesteps predictable floral tropes in favour of a more nuanced, imaginative interpretation. These rugs evoke the spirit of the garden – layered, expressive and magical.

Sophie Hodges (right) and Alex Eagle (left) with the Giverny rug (Image credit: Harry Crowder)

Giverny (Image credit: Harry Crowder)

The concept, explains Alex Eagle, creative director of Eagle + Hodges, was born out of a desire to explore quintessential Britishness: ‘We’re always asking ourselves: what makes something uniquely British? And what is it that people love about it? For me, it always comes back to the garden. Gardens capture the juxtaposition of Britishness – whimsical but wild.’

The English garden is traditional, yet full of possibility, which Eagle and her partner, interior designer Sophie Hodges, embraced. ‘We live and breathe beautiful British fabrics,’ says the creative director, ‘but with this collection we gave ourselves permission to explore bolder colours, richer contrast – something a little more daring.’

Walled Garden (Image credit: Harry Crowder)

Walled Garden (Image credit: Harry Crowder)

The collection comprises three designs: Walled Garden, Giverny and Columba. Walled Garden has a palette of warm beiges and earthy reds, evoking the golden tones of late summer. Giverny, a British reinterpretation of the gardens famously recreated by Monet, is shaded in soft teal and dusty pink. Columba, named after Eagle’s daughter, feels more playful, with gentle blue and green tones reminiscent of the hazy summer days of childhood.

Columba (Image credit: Harry Crowder)

Columba (Image credit: Harry Crowder)

The rugs are designed to be, says Hodges, ‘heirloom’ pieces (according to the interior designer, ‘every good room starts with a rug’), while also being versatile enough for various settings, from a ‘countryside cottage [to] a brutalist loft’. They possess a delicate arts-and-crafts sensibility, and there is also a subtle nod to the Victorian tradition of taking rugs into the garden for outdoor picnics, and the notion of indoor comfort spilling into the open air.

From left to right: Walled Garden, Columba and Giverny, from £695 (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

Founded in 2015, Eagle + Hodges has earned a reputation for its distinctly British aesthetic, soon to be showcased in the apartments at 180 The Thames, opening in London this autumn. This appreciation for timeless design is shared by Nordic Knots, a brand renowned for its high-quality, handwoven products – indeed, Eagle and Hodges have often used Nordic Knots rugs in their projects.

The collection will be available from September 2025 on Nordic Knots' website, with prices starting at £695.

