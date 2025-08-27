Nordic Knots and Eagle + Hodges’ new rug collection is inspired by the English garden
The Scandinavian rug company and the British property development duo have collaborated to create a collection that reinterprets the English garden in a way that doesn’t rely on delicate florals
Nordic Knots has launched a new rug collection in collaboration with property developer and design studio Eagle + Hodges. Drawing inspiration from the British garden, the collection sidesteps predictable floral tropes in favour of a more nuanced, imaginative interpretation. These rugs evoke the spirit of the garden – layered, expressive and magical.
The concept, explains Alex Eagle, creative director of Eagle + Hodges, was born out of a desire to explore quintessential Britishness: ‘We’re always asking ourselves: what makes something uniquely British? And what is it that people love about it? For me, it always comes back to the garden. Gardens capture the juxtaposition of Britishness – whimsical but wild.’
The English garden is traditional, yet full of possibility, which Eagle and her partner, interior designer Sophie Hodges, embraced. ‘We live and breathe beautiful British fabrics,’ says the creative director, ‘but with this collection we gave ourselves permission to explore bolder colours, richer contrast – something a little more daring.’
The collection comprises three designs: Walled Garden, Giverny and Columba. Walled Garden has a palette of warm beiges and earthy reds, evoking the golden tones of late summer. Giverny, a British reinterpretation of the gardens famously recreated by Monet, is shaded in soft teal and dusty pink. Columba, named after Eagle’s daughter, feels more playful, with gentle blue and green tones reminiscent of the hazy summer days of childhood.
The rugs are designed to be, says Hodges, ‘heirloom’ pieces (according to the interior designer, ‘every good room starts with a rug’), while also being versatile enough for various settings, from a ‘countryside cottage [to] a brutalist loft’. They possess a delicate arts-and-crafts sensibility, and there is also a subtle nod to the Victorian tradition of taking rugs into the garden for outdoor picnics, and the notion of indoor comfort spilling into the open air.
Founded in 2015, Eagle + Hodges has earned a reputation for its distinctly British aesthetic, soon to be showcased in the apartments at 180 The Thames, opening in London this autumn. This appreciation for timeless design is shared by Nordic Knots, a brand renowned for its high-quality, handwoven products – indeed, Eagle and Hodges have often used Nordic Knots rugs in their projects.
The collection will be available from September 2025 on Nordic Knots' website, with prices starting at £695.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Studio Urquiola’s immersive Kvadrat textile forest is inspired by the Nordic landscape
During Chart 2025, Studio Urquiola and Danish designers Tableau team up to present a textile installation showcasing Kvadrat’s nature-inspired new collection
-
The new Plaud Note Pro deploys AI to transform the spoken word into searchable data
The Note Pro promises full-on conversational AI, a pocketable device that can capture roundtable chats and correctly attribute speakers, thoughts and action points. Help or hindrance?
-
10 things not to miss at London Design Festival 2025
We bring you the best new installations, exhibitions and products to launch at London Design Festival 2025 (13–21 September)
-
Seven Studio lends a modern, gritty edge to traditional Mallorcan stone carving
Founded by an artist-and-art-director duo, Seven Studio crafts furniture and objects that blend timeless beauty with bold brutalism
-
This new furniture showroom is our dream New York loft
Designer Josh Greene designs a jewel-toned New York oasis for L.A. based favourite, Lawson-Fenning
-
Room for three and an inbuilt TV: this playful new bed reimagines intimacy
Swedish designer Gustaf Westman and ‘alternative’ dating app Feeld have collaborated to create a three-person bed that blurs the line between function and fun
-
Designer Marta de la Rica’s elegant Madrid studio is full of perfectly-pitched contradictions
The studio, or ‘the laboratory’ as de la Rica and her team call it, plays with colour, texture and scale in eminently rewarding ways
-
The Muravey Chair: Mehdi Dakhli on celebrating North Africa through contemporary design
The designer balances innovation and tradition in his unique pieces, which take cues from his Tunisian heritage
-
One to Watch: Seungjin Yang's playful and provocative balloon furniture
In a new regular series on Wallpaper*, we profile ascending talents with notable flair. First up: furniture designer, Seungjin Yang
-
Kettal and Tectum’s indoor hydroponic garden combats cabin fever with office-grown veg
Kettal and Tectum Garden’s hydroponic indoor garden offers new opportunities for home-grown veg and adds a sprinkle of greenery to office spaces
-
Massimo Vitali interprets the latest outdoor furniture for Wallpaper*
Join us for a trip to Italy's Le Vaschette (or at least watch the behind-the-scenes video of our shoot), where photographer Massimo Vitali took the latest outdoor furniture for a spin