Founded in 2015 by Louise Varre, Swedish homeware brand Eldvarm began with a simple observation. After years working in the fireplace industry, Varre realised there was almost nothing on the market that combined beauty, function and quality.

'I wanted something really pretty, very functional and extremely well made – and I couldn’t find that trifecta,' she recalls. The brand’s debut companion set, Emma, made with solid brass fittings and hand-blended natural bristles, quickly caught the attention of design-led retailers such as The Conran Shop and Skandium, establishing Eldvarm as the go-to name for contemporary and considered fireside objects.

(Image credit: Eldvarm)

Ten years on, and Varre has teamed with French designer Guillaume Delvigne to create a new, more minimalist series called Fumi which responds to a shifting landscape. With more people choosing compact stoves and fireplace inserts over traditional open hearths, the demand has grown for smaller, streamlined tools that don’t compromise on detail.

Working from his Paris studio, Delvigne saw the project as a chance to rethink the typology. A streamlined shovel and a brush developed organically into a full companion set, with the designer bringing his signature mix of precision and warmth – a design language honed during his time at the studios of George Sowden and Marc Newson and collaborations with Hermès, Ligne Roset, and Karakter.

(Image credit: Eldvarm)

Constructed from thin sheets of powder-coated steel joined by solid wood (ash or walnut) and visible brass screws, the design eliminates welding to simplify production without sacrificing quality. 'For me, the screws are a strength,' Delvigne adds. 'If something breaks over the years, you can replace a part. It’s not a throwaway object.'

The beauty of Fumi is that it has a sculptural presence in the room. 'The V-shaped silhouette came from Japanese brushes,' he explains. 'We wanted something very fluid, drawn in one continuous line. It’s not brutal – and the wood brings a little warmth.'

The handle loops into a hanging hook, while rounded wooden details soften the clean geometry and make it easier to clean. 'Guillaume manages to do what is so hard – minimal but not simplistic design,' notes Varre. 'It feels intentional and thoughtful.'

(Image credit: Eldvarm)

The matching Fumi Log Holder continues this language with its clean, folded-steel structure. Finished in subdued tones of off-white, dark charcoal and rust brown, both pieces sit comfortably within Eldvarm’s restrained palette of natural materials and muted colours. 'They feel natural and familiar, like iron when it’s rusted,' notes Delvigne of the palette.

(Image credit: Eldvarm)

Behind the deceptively simple forms lies a network of specialist makers. The brand’s brushes are still produced by a fourth-generation brush-maker outside Nantes, while the steel and woodwork are carried out by a family-run workshop in Poland. Every component is sourced directly, assembled and quality-checked by Eldvarm’s small team – a slow, deliberately hands-on approach that ensures longevity over volume. 'I’d rather take my time and get the right product,' says Varre.

For Varre, the appeal of the fireside goes beyond design. 'I'm a little bit obsessed with the topic,' she says. 'For the entire history of human race, meeting by the fire has been a way to build strong social connections – a place to tell stories, to connect and feel we belong.' Fumi extends that idea into contemporary life – an object that frames an ancient ritual with a new, modern vocabulary.

The Fumi Companion set retails for 355 € / £325 / US$ 525 while the log holder is 355 € / £325 / US$ 575



eldvarm.com