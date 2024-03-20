Héctor Esrawe's first US exhibition explores the artistry and heritage of Mexican creatives
Héctor Esrawe presents ‘Transmutation’, a sculptural series which nods to Mexico’s ancestral history in metalsmithing, on show at New York's Chelsea Gallery (until 25 April 2024)
With an embedded appreciation for artisanal processes, Héctor Esrawe is known for uniting architecture and contemporary design. Now, with his first solo exhibition in the US, ‘ Transmutation’ showcases his recent sculptural lights and tables ‘Gear’, which nods to his Mexican heritage, and the country’s artistry.
The showcase presented in New York’s Chelsea Gallery explores Esrawe’s mastery of metalsmithing practices, while also revealing three new ‘Gear’ pieces that have formed from conversation between the artist and gallery founder Melanie Courbet.
Héctor Esrawe presents ‘Transmutation’
Based in Mexico City, Esrawe hones in on the city’s crafts heritage, and unites other like-minded artists in a pursuit to keep the expertise of artisans alive. ‘Transmutation’ is a curated catalogue of Esrawe’s best work including lighting, furniture, and decorative objects, which are deeply rooted in Mexico’s ancestral history. Esrawe carefully intertwines modern techniques with time-honoured processes, which are tied together with reconceptualised materials.
‘Gear’ is inspired by patterns within mathematics, the intricate nature of geometry, and repeating sequences. As a result, the cardboard takes form a series of honeycomb cells, a pattern unique to Esrawe’s designs. The utilitarian sequence is hand crafted, and then cast in bronze or aluminium which elevates the seemingly rudimentary cardboard. The mixed-mediums give texture and dynamic movement to the designs, presenting the elegance that can be discovered within a common and accessible material.
Complimenting ‘Gear’, Esrawe will also display his ‘Parabola’ lights. The series adventures into the outcomes of how light interacts with metal surfaces, all on varying scales.
Héctor Esrawe’s ‘Transmutation’ is on display at Chelsea Gallery until 25 April 2024
Chelsea Gallery
134 Tenth Ave.NY,
NY 10011
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
