Gubi takes over a rationalist swimming pool in Milan, and pays homage to GamFratesi's ‘Beetle’ chair
During Milan Design Week 2023, Gubi’s exhibition curated by Marco Sammicheli pays homage to ten years of GamFratesi's ‘Beetle’ chair for the brand
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Bagni Misteriosi, the rationalist Milanese baths named after De Chirico's eponymous painting, make their Milan Design Week debut. Through the indoor and outdoor theme ‘Under the Sun’, Danish furniture company Gubi has taken over the space to showcase its expanding alfresco universe of furniture and lighting. Alongside new launches, the brand displays the official return to production of masterpieces from Gianfranco Frattini, such as the ‘Model 597’ with its nylon fringes, and Paavo Tynell, such as the ‘9602 Floor Lamp’, dressed into a garden of paradise of wild animals and ideal flora: 'It’s a world of discovery. Room by room, layer by layer, you can be stimulated by your curiosity,' says Marie Kristine Schmidt, Gubi’s chief brand officer. 'We are a lifestyle furniture and lighting brand, but we are also a storytelling brand.'
Gubi takes over at Bagni Misteriosi
This tendency is evident in 'TEN: Beyond the Beetle', a special exhibition curated by Marco Sammicheli that pays creative homage to GamFratesi's ‘Beetle’ chair, an icon created ten years ago: 'This journey has started two years ago, but I have always been an admirer of GramFratesi’s work and I knew the story of the chair very well, so when Gubi asked me to run the show I was very happy to work around the values and the features of this chair,' Sammicheli says. 'That is also why I invited lighting designers, ceramists, music composers, architects and not furniture designers: I wanted something different to come out from a furniture design idea.'
Curator of the design, fashion, and crafts sector at Triennale Milano, as well as the director of the city's Museo del Design Italiano, Sammicheli asked ten different personalities to let their imaginations run wild with the ‘Beetle’ chair’s unique form. The end result is a collection of expressive and playful works displayed in the atmospheric Sala Mosaico, located on the first floor of the building that overlooks the Piscina Grande, or main pool.
At the entrance, creative director Matthew Demarco's golden sign ‘TEN’, which references traditional Maltese typography, celebrates the anniversary of the ‘Beetle’. Inside, rough rooms feature colourful and playful pieces: artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman transformed the chair into a fabulous pink throne with a bright yellow powder-coated tubular steel base, named ‘Scarabesque’.
Fashion designer Arthur Arbesser decided to pay homage to Enzo Mari by transforming the seat and backrest into the orange snapping bill of a goose – which he calls the ‘Oca’ chair – while the base references Mari's cement deterrent, that the Milanese call panettone.
For a video installation, Living the Horizon, Colombian lighting designer Ximena Muoz merges the ‘Beetle’ chair’s seat and backrest with the changing line of the Pacific Ocean's horizon.
Inspired by Ancient Greek pottery, visual artist and ceramicist Daphne Christoforou made a handcrafted white amphora, called ‘Freshening Up the Palace’, portraying a mythical scene of GamFratesi introducing the chair to the gods of Olympus.
'This is a place with a legacy and a heritage in Milanese history, but it's also a public space,' says Sammicheli. 'It's the ideal platform for us to express the versatility of the “Beetle” chair, the TEN exhibition, and the Gubi catalogue.'
Gubi at Bagni Misteriosi is on view until 22 April 2023
Bagni Misteriosi Via Carlo Botta 18 Milano
-
Polestar 4 SUV coupé makes a sleek debut
Polestar 4, another bright light in the Swedish company’s firmament, is an SUV coupé that majors on style, technology and sustainability
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
At Milan Design Week 2023, Brioni and MITA celebrate the wonders of Italian craft
Brioni and MITA (Manifattura Italiana Tappeti Artistici) join forces this Milan Design Week to showcase a selection of archival textiles and artworks, coinciding with the reopening of the Italian house’s Milan flagship
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Zaha Hadid Architects shares its conceptual design for the abandoned British Royal Yacht
Although plans for the Royal Yacht are all at sea, ZHA, Jason Bruges Studio, Vitruvius Yachts and OCEA conjured up a contemporary vision for this very traditional role
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Google Design Studio celebrates the relationship between water and technology
At Milan Design Week 2023, ‘Google Shaped By Water’ is an immersive and intimate sensorial installation by Lachlan Turczan that puts water, light and human beings in resonance
By Cristina Kiran Piotti • Published
-
Euroluce 2023: Hélène Binet’s show at the fair casts new light on iconic architecture and more
For her Euroluce 2023 exhibition, Hélène Binet revisits some of her most iconic architectural shots, and experiments with nature in a new photographic series
By Vicky Richardson • Published
-
Elvis Presley inspired Atelier Biagetti's latest furniture collection
Elvis Presley is the inspiration behind ‘The King’, Atelier Biagetti's latest furniture collection, mixing design, art and craft
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Fendi Casa and Louis Poulsen’s new collaborative lighting is a clash of icons
Lighting classics by Louis Poulsen are reissued in a new guise in collaboration with Fendi Casa
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Daniel Arsham interprets Nendo’s designs in new collaboration
‘Break to Make’ at Milan Design Week 2023 features new interpretations of Nendo designs by American artist Daniel Arsham
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Design Holding CEO Daniel Lalonde on the group’s mission to innovate and inspire
On the eve of Salone del Mobile 2023, we speak to Daniel Lalonde, CEO of Design Holding, on how the design group plans to innovate and inspire through the best design collaborations, while keeping close and accessible to customers and design communities worldwide
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
BD Barcelona unveils a new era for the company at Milan Design Week
The next generation at BD Barcelona, a brand renowned for its avant-garde portfolio, look set to shepherd it down a similarly bold path
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Droog toasts 30 years of irreverent design
Dutch design collective Droog presents an exhibition at Triennale during Milan Design Week 2023, curated by Maria Cristina Didero and Richard Hutten and celebrating its 30th anniversary
By Rosa Bertoli • Published