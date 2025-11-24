Gergei Erdei’s furniture collection with Porta Romana is inspired by treasured family heirlooms
Working closely with the British furniture and lighting company, artist and designer Gergei Erdei drew inspiration from his grandmother’s jewellery box to create a furniture collection which has an air of antiqueness
‘I've always been captivated by the artistry of jewellery design and the way human craftsmanship remains at the heart of the process,’ says London-based artist and designer, Gergei Erdei. ‘As a child, I loved exploring family heirlooms, including my grandmother's jewellery box and my mother's collection of 1980s costume jewellery. Each piece held a story, and I loved hearing them. I would also point at my grandmother's ornate antique furniture to understand the history of each piece. All these objects imbued richer stories than any book ever could.’
This is the core inspiration the designer used on his first furniture collection in collaboration with the British lighting and furniture company, Porta Romana. He adds, ‘It might be because of my background in fashion, but I always think about furniture in the same way as jewellery; they are the last finishing touches to make a story complete.'
The collection has an antique touch to it and consists of tables, lamps, mirrors, and side tables. The designs are theatrical, with hand-applied painted finishes that are signature to Porta Romana.
Erdei’s background is rooted in womenswear and tailoring, which comes through his furniture designs. Inspired by draped fabric, he created the first prototypes out of soft cascading materials. ‘[It was] wonderful to slow down, let ideas evolve, and design pieces that incorporate everything that has shaped my creative vision so far,’ shared the designer.
Porta Romana is known for its detailed hand-painted finishes. Combining tailoring flair with ornate designs, the furniture collection takes on a sculptural form. In-house artisans developed custom painted finishes which range from intricate metal leaf to bronze effects adding antiqueness to the collection.
The collection is deeply personal, from Erdei’s nostalgic connection to objects. Both the designer and furniture brand wanted to create pieces which could be passed down to future generations which Erdei hopes, ‘will one day carry as many cherished stories as the heirlooms that inspired me as a child.’
View the new collection at portaromana.com. Available now.
