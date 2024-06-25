Georg Jensen makes kitchen appliances debut
The Danish design brand Georg Jensen launches its first electric kettle and toaster as part of the Bernadotte collection, inspired by the former Prince of Sweden, Sigvard Benadotte
Georg Jensen’s new kitchen appliance collection is an ode to the brand’s long time collaborator and former Swedish Prince Sigvard Bernadotte. Playfully known as the Design Prince of Sweden, Bernadotte worked closely with the Danish brand throughout his life, and now the iconic Bernadotte collection, created in his name, welcomes the perfect breakfast accompaniments; a carefully crafted electric kettle and toaster.
Georg Jensen’s Bernadotte kitchen appliances
The appliances are built on two foundational elements. The first nods to the collections’ grooved linear lines, geometric style, and chromatic forms. The second references functionality within Scandinavian design, making sure most design elements in a home are not only aesthetically pleasing on the eye, but also serve their purpose efficiently. The Bernadotte Kitchen Appliances embody these principles and are a true testament to the prince’s design legacy.
The the design is texturally intriguing, with uniformed grooves that run around the outside. This simple yet effective touch is elegant and timeless, allowing for the kettle and toaster to be in harmony with most kitchens. Both available in mirror-polished and black stainless steel, the duo mirrors Bernadotte’s crisp, minimalist expression.
Designed for convenience and daily use, the electric kettle has the capacity to hold up to 1.8 litres, with an automatic switch-off function for when the water reaches boiling point. While the toaster has seven levels suitable for any toasting preference, and can also reheat and defrost.
The Georg Jensen design studio drew upon Bernadotte’s works, to make sure that each piece reflects his distinct design language, while also staying true to the brand.
‘The new Bernadotte Kitchen Appliances build on the design legacy of one of Georg Jensen’s most trusted designers, who conceived some of our greatest design icons,’ Says Jacob Siboni, vice-president of Georg Jensen. ‘With their thoughtful design and stunning presence, the kettle and toaster provide functional pieces with a strong aesthetic appeal.’
The new Bernadotte Kitchen Appliances will be available from 1 August 2024 georgjensen.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Green Ark, a new garden pavilion from modified softwood, is conceived for plant conservation
The Green Ark, set in the heart of Belgium's Meise Botanic Garden, is an ultra-sustainable visitor pavilion by NU Architectuur Atelier
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘The boundary between fact and fiction is extremely blurry': Simon McBurney as Mnemonic returns to the theatre
Mnemonic, conceived and directed by Complicité Artistic Director, Simon McBurney, is at the Olivier, National Theatre until 10 August 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Enjoy rosé on the terrace at Villa Minuty, the Rosewood's new summer restaurant
This summer, rosé wine estate Minuty brings the French Riviera lifestyle to the heart of London at the Rosewood Hotel, whose terrace has been transformed into Villa Minuty restaurant
By Melina Keays Published