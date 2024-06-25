Georg Jensen makes kitchen appliances debut

Georg Jensen’s new kitchen appliance collection is an ode to the brand’s long time collaborator and former Swedish Prince Sigvard Bernadotte. Playfully known as the Design Prince of Sweden, Bernadotte worked closely with the Danish brand throughout his life, and now the iconic Bernadotte collection, created in his name, welcomes the perfect breakfast accompaniments; a carefully crafted electric kettle and toaster.





Georg Jensen’s Bernadotte kitchen appliances

(Image credit: Courtesy of Georg Jensen)

The appliances are built on two foundational elements. The first nods to the collections’ grooved linear lines, geometric style, and chromatic forms. The second references functionality within Scandinavian design, making sure most design elements in a home are not only aesthetically pleasing on the eye, but also serve their purpose efficiently. The Bernadotte Kitchen Appliances embody these principles and are a true testament to the prince’s design legacy.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Georg Jensen)

The the design is texturally intriguing, with uniformed grooves that run around the outside. This simple yet effective touch is elegant and timeless, allowing for the kettle and toaster to be in harmony with most kitchens. Both available in mirror-polished and black stainless steel, the duo mirrors Bernadotte’s crisp, minimalist expression.





(Image credit: Courtesy of Georg Jensen)

Designed for convenience and daily use, the electric kettle has the capacity to hold up to 1.8 litres, with an automatic switch-off function for when the water reaches boiling point. While the toaster has seven levels suitable for any toasting preference, and can also reheat and defrost.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Georg Jensen)

The Georg Jensen design studio drew upon Bernadotte’s works, to make sure that each piece reflects his distinct design language, while also staying true to the brand.

‘The new Bernadotte Kitchen Appliances build on the design legacy of one of Georg Jensen’s most trusted designers, who conceived some of our greatest design icons,’ Says Jacob Siboni, vice-president of Georg Jensen. ‘With their thoughtful design and stunning presence, the kettle and toaster provide functional pieces with a strong aesthetic appeal.’



The new Bernadotte Kitchen Appliances will be available from 1 August 2024 georgjensen.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Georg Jensen)