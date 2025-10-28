Perhaps it's a sign of the times that many furniture launches in the past year have offered to provide sitters with a comforting hug (Pearson Lloyd's Hug for Cozmo, in particular, springs to mind, as does Eri by Fumie Shibata for Flexform). The latest however is from Dutch furniture brand Moooi, which has teamed with pop star and recently-turned artist Robbie Williams, to create the 'Introvert' chair.

Its curved, compact form has a padded – dare we say 'cauliflower-like' – surface made using a 3D quilting technique. To enhance the cocooning effect, it's upholstered in a woolly, tactile blend of virgin wool, alpaca, and cotton and features an optional matching pillow that hugs the body. Perched on a concealed swivel base, this is a seat, Moooi and Williams tell us, designed for those that seek quiet refuge from the world.

(Image credit: Moooi)

'The 'Introvert' chair is more than just a place to lounge, it’s a whole mood,' Williams explains. 'In a world that rarely slows down, we often crave a place of respite, and this chair is just that. Its soft fabric and gentle curves create a sanctuary that offers complete comfort and calm, reminding me of the power that art and design have not only in shaping our spaces, but in transforming how we feel within them.'

Earlier this year, the star revealed how, despite his extrovert reputation, he can feel frightened by social interaction and panic when a stranger approaches him. The 'Introvert' chair reflects that lived experience: a desire to withdraw without disappearing.

(Image credit: Moooi)

'Robbie’s creativity transcends mediums,' comments Marcel Wanders, Moooi’s founder and artistic director. 'With the 'Introvert' chair, he channels that vision into a design of remarkable clarity – sculptural, daring, and deeply personal.'

The pairing makes sense. Moooi has always embraced a certain theatricality – from a lamp in the form of a life-size horse to Maarten Baas’ charred 'Smoke' chair – yet here, Williams has arrived at something unexpectedly restrained. 'Introvert' may be one of the brand’s quieter pieces, although it’s worth noting that quiet is relative when it comes to Moooi.

Williams’ first step into furniture follows his exploration of ceramics with 1882 Ltd and the development of his practice as a visual artist. Like his music, this creative chapter is both bold and vulnerable, circling themes of anxiety, shame, ego, humour and healing. Since 2023, his artworks have taken centre stage at the Moco Museum in Amsterdam, Barcelona and London, where his third solo exhibition, Radical Honesty, unveiled the chair to the public.

(Image credit: Moooi)

(Image credit: Moooi)