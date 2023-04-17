Fendi Casa and Louis Poulsen’s new collaborative lighting is a clash of icons

Louis Poulsen is known for its Poul Henningsen Danish lighting design classics, which skillfully frame and diffuse the light. Iconic pieces from the designer are the ‘PH 5’, available as a ceiling and table light formed of tiered shades that gently diffuse and soften the light, and the ‘Artichoke’ ceiling light. The brand’s latest collaboration sees this illustrious catalogue in conversation with another design giant, Rome-based fashion brand Fendi.

The collection including two ‘Artichoke’ lamps, a floor ‘PH 5’ and two version of the ‘PH 5’ table lamp (Image credit: Courtesy Fendi Casa and Louis Poulsen)

The collection by Louis Poulsen and Fendi Casa seamlessly distils the two brands’ design codes, from the Danish lighting specialist’s silhouettes to the Italian maison’s colour scheme and patterns. Five lighting designs (comprising table, ceiling and floor lamps) are reimagined in this collaboration with a palette of yellows and browns, redefining the lamps with a Fendi lens and including the brand’s recognisable pequin pattern.

Poul Henningsen started his collaboration with Louis Poulsen in 1924 – and a year later Fendi was founded in Rome. A key decade for both brands, the 1920s are the starting point for this collaboration celebrating heritage and design.

The collection on display at Fendi Casa, Piazza Scala, Milan (Image credit: Courtesy Fendi Casa and Louis Poulsen)

‘This collaboration highlights the ability of Fendi Casa to reinterpret historical heritage with a profoundly contemporary spirit, while fostering the values of authenticity, uniqueness and desirability that have always characterised the maison,’ says Alberto Da Passano, CEO at FF Design.

‘This new collection,’ continues Louis Poulsen CEO Søren Mygind Eskildsen, ‘merges our signature styles while honouring the heritage of both our brands.’

Louis Poulsen and Fendi Casa collaboration is on view at Fendi Casa, Piazza Scala, During Milan Design Week 2023

