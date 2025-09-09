The World Design Organisation (WDO) has named Dieter Rams the recipient of the 2025 World Design Medal, recognising his profound impact on industrial design. Rams’ influence was chiefly shaped during his 34-year tenure as head of design at Braun (chronicled in a 2023 book) and through his work with Vitsoe, the furniture company he co-founded in 1959. The award was presented today (9 September 2025) as part of the World Design Congress programme in London.

Rams’ ‘Ten Principles of Good Design’ – which range from innovation and usefulness to environmental responsibility and using ‘as little design as possible’ – have inspired generations of designers and shaped countless products, from household items to digital interfaces (and were explored in a 2023 exhibition at ADI Design Museum of Milan, not to mention Rams’ guest editorship of Wallpaper’s October 2007 issue). Rams' framework remains a cornerstone for human-centred practice.

A spread from Dieter Rams' guest editor's section in the October 2007 issue of Wallpaper*. The designer was photographed by Matthew Donaldson at his home in Kronberg on 6 August 2007 (Image credit: Matthew Donaldson)

The designer, 93, is also known for championing international collaboration, and has stated, ‘Only through free, honest and collegial international dialogue and cooperation will we be able to shape our world sensibly in the future.’

‘Few designers have left a mark as indelible as Dieter Rams,’ said WDO president Thomas Garvey. ‘His unwavering commitment to design integrity has not only shaped the objects around us but also the very values of our profession. As this year’s World Design Medal laureate, WDO is honoured to recognise his enduring legacy – one that continues to challenge, inspire and elevate designers worldwide.’

Rams was selected following a public call for nominations by the World Design Medal Selection Committee, composed of members from WDO’s board of directors and senators. Established in 2017, the medal is a prestigious award honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing industrial design. Past recipients include German designer Hartmut Esslinger and American designer Dr Patricia Moore.

Joining this esteemed cohort, Rams stands as one of the 20th century’s most influential design voices, having set new benchmarks for clarity, functionality and timelessness in the profession.

