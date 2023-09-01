Christopher John Rogers collaborates with Farrow & Ball on a colour palette inspired by his Louisiana roots

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there are two creative entities known for their approach to colour, it would be the New York fashion designer Christopher John Rogers and paint company Farrow & Ball. The pair have now bridged the worlds of fashion and interiors with a memorable collaboration titled 'Carte Blanche', an assortment of 12 new paint shades and three wallpaper prints that emulate Rogers' signature use of colour and pattern. Comprised of four neutrals, eight statement shades, and three wallpaper patterns, the palette channels Rogers' ethos of celebrating individual flair and personal style.

'Christopher’s approach to everything in his work is so similar to ours, despite the outcome manifesting differently,' says Charlotte Crosby, creative director of Farrow & Ball. 'We are both obsessed with quality and colour, but really I think it is about giving people the tools and inspiration to create something that represents them, however that may be. By making a purposefully curated palette, we hope to magnify how personal colour is, and that you can use it in interiors as a real form of self-expression – be that choosing colours that evoke a memory or emotion or simply exhibit a sense of adventure and fun.'

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Inspired by cherished childhood memories of food and family, Rogers' exuberant choices range from a verdant green that harks back to the fried green tomatoes made by his grandmother to a soft white inspired by the chicory coffee frequently drunk in his native New Orleans, and a bright pink inspired by shallots, a staple of Cajun cooking.

Charlotte Crosby and Christopher John Rogers (Image credit: Robin Kitchin)

He says, 'I usually begin with colour, regardless of the project I'm working on. More than not, the hues that I land on have some personal resonance with my history, whether it be an old garment, a variety of foods or nostalgic memories. Nuance was important when crafting these colours. I'm most excited by Cardamom and Sardine for colours that are bold but demonstratively livable, and Raw Tomatillo and Pea Flower Tea for shades that are a bit more fun.'

He continues, 'With fashion, I definitely consider longevity in the work that I make, but there's an opportunity to be a bit more intense with colour and proportions in that category. You can wear something one day, and change your mind the next. With this project being centered around interiors, I had an inclination to do something much more livable without sacrificing personality. I was excited to be able to develop colours that were saturated with a nuanced point of view and also work with Charlie to round out the collection with special neutrals.'

Rogers and his Stripe wallpaper in production (Image credit: Robin Kitchin)

Most notably, Rogers is the first collaborator that Farrow & Ball has invited to create wallpaper prints. Dot is a playful, graduated pattern, made using traditional flatbed printing; Stripe makes a strong statement while preserving the charm of a classic; and Check pays homage to the Bauhaus and Anni Albers while mixing scales for a geometric effect.

'The inclusion of wallpaper in this collection is so exciting for us. Christopher's effortless and unique approach to pattern is so spectacular. As a brand we are also very proud of our paper, we create every order to demand at our home in Dorset, using traditional manufacturing techniques and printing with the paint we make next door. The factory is full of a skilled team, many of whom have been with us for decades and take great pride in their work,' Crosby says. 'We are incredibly excited to shine a spotlight on their craft and the stunning papers they have been able to create with Christopher’s patterns.'

The Christopher John Rogers colour palette (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)