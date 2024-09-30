Bruce Wayne’s furniture collection is moody, mysterious and Batman-approved (Batmobile not included)

Mention Batman and most of us instantly conjure up a vision of the mysterious and moody crime-fighting hero, black-clad with an impressive collection of capes. What does not come to mind is his unique eye for interior furnishing. Now, however, a Wayne Enterprises Experience offers not just a peek into the interior tastes and lifestyle of Batman's civilian persona, Bruce Wayne, it also provides a chance to shop the look.

A unique curation of luxury European furniture inspired by Bruce Wayne can be viewed on the Wayne Enterprises website (as well as at occasional events) alongside other products curated on the fictional character’s behalf. The pieces were selected by Warner Bros and public relations firm Relevance International, and span from bespoke furniture to a glossy electric piano.

What makes it all Bruce Wayne-approved? Wallpaper* spoke with Robert Oberschelp from Warner Bros, and Suzanne Rosnowski, founder and CEO of Relevance International, about the furniture curation, the project’s blend of reality and escapism, and how you can bring a bit of crime-fighting luxury into your interior space.

The ultimate Wayne Manor interior inspiration

Formitalia side tables, sofa set and occasional table set (Image credit: Courtesy of Wayne Enterprises)

Since the first Batman comic in 1939, Bruce Wayne has gone through many iterations, and lived in a fair few Wayne Manors. Whether in a grand Gothic Revival house or a skyscraper penthouse, the furnishing has one thing in common: luxury.

Rosnowski told Wallpaper*: ‘Our team worked closely with the Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products team to ensure that the items brought into the Wayne Enterprises Experience were on character, on brand, and matched the visual aesthetic of the Batman movies, particularly the character of Bruce Wayne himself.

Baxter - Isamu Dining Table (Image credit: Courtesy of Wayne Enterprises)

‘We also consulted with DC [Comics] to administer a litmus test for each item, taking care to keep items true to Bruce’s character. Especially since Bruce is known for having access to the best of everything, these brands exemplify those characteristics and reflect his sophisticated and elegant nature.’

Formitalia, ‘Wayne Edition’ armchairs (Image credit: Courtesy of Wayne Enterprises)

The furniture selection involved working with Italian furniture brands Formitalia, Makhno, and Baxter. Among the pieces are Baxter’s ‘Greta’ special edition printed chairs, Makhno’ ‘Siaivo’ chairs, and Formitalia’ side tables, all of which evoke a moody ambience, thanks to a dark colour palette and a modern silhouette.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Formitalia side tables, and ‘Tall’ Wayne Enterprises armchair by Controvento (Image credit: Courtesy of Wayne Enterprises)

Rather than looking for an entire interior refurbishment – however tempting it is to recreate your own Wayne Manor – many buyers seek to purchase select pieces, Rosnowski says. ‘We’re seeing a mix of fans and individuals who love the pieces on offer, with the common thread being an appreciation of the value of owning limited-edition collectibles, furniture, and other artistic pieces.’

Formitalia ‘Wayne Edition’ armchairs (Image credit: Courtesy of Wayne Enterprises)

Wayne Enterprises wanted to make sure that the curated collection captured Wayne’s overall aesthetic. ‘Our goal across Wayne Enterprises is to develop and curate timeless product offerings without being tied to any specific era or architectural style – they bring elegance and luxury to any home,’ says Oberschelp. ‘We aim to curate offerings that exemplify a refined living space inspired by Bruce Wayne’s aesthetic. Working with Formitalia and Makhno on developing new products, while offering Baxter products that fit the Wayne aesthetic, perfectly complements our hyper-tailored approach to bringing fans into the bespoke world of Bruce Wayne. Each of these partners showcases an unwavering commitment to crafting high-quality home collections, which is key to Wayne Enterprises’ home furnishings.’

Baxter - Greta Special Edition Printed Chairs (Image credit: Courtesy of Wayne Enterprises)

Whether it be a Formitalia footrest with a built-in magazine rack or a tall ‘Wayne Enterprises’ armchair designed by Controvento – reminiscent of Batman’s mask – each piece takes Batman aficionados one step closer to blending fiction into reality.

The only thing missing is a trusty sidekick and a wise butler who could maybe be on hand to help move the furniture into your home.

To view the full collection and other exclusive Bruce Wayne experiences visit, brucewaynex.com