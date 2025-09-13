From prototype to reality, architecture giant Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and hospitality specialist Nokken have brought their new modular structure to life. The ‘Softshell’ is a tented accommodation designed to offer a thoughtful alternative to safari tents and yurts.

Inside the BIG x Nokken Softshell cabin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nokken and BIG)

The first concept of the semi-permanent structure was first unveiled at the end of 2024, to respond to the post-pandemic, global shift in travel. It responded to a perceived desire for an experience away from urbanisation and within nature, but without having to compromise on comfort. Known for its modular cabins, Nokken partnered with BIG to create the ideal cabin to address this need.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nokken and BIG)

Lightweight and low impact while maintaining architectural integrity, the Softshell offers a minimalist retreat, and has been tested in various environments, from the arid Californian desert to temperate forests across Europe.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nokken and BIG)

Together, Nokken and BIG have helped to create a product that bridges the gap between luxury accommodation and sustainable living. ‘We wanted to create something that challenges the idea of temporary architecture,' BIG partner Finn Nørkjær explains. 'The Softshell balances mobility with permanence – it's lightweight enough to relocate, but designed with the depth and sensitivity of long-term architecture.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nokken and BIG)

The aim was to create a feeling of luxury, while also being easy to transport and assemble. The cabin comprises a timber frame with a handcrafted canvas, with customisable modules. There are options to add renewable energy, smart systems, and bespoke interiors.

Could the Softshell pave the way for a new era of eco-hospitality – making an impact without leaving one?

The NKN-Softshell is available to order, starting at €18,950, the-nokken.com