These are the best new interior design projects in Australia

The Australian Interior Design Awards 2025 have honoured some of the most imaginative, thoughtful and boundary-pushing Australian talent working today. The winning recipients, announced 6 June in Melbourne, were lauded for their clear narratives, commitment to the user’s well-being and immersive environments. From a raucous subterranean restaurant channelling '80s Hong Kong to a bespoke sea-green lacquered ping pong table in a residential bayside home, here are our favourite winning projects.

The 2025 Australian Interior Design Awards

Residential Design Award

Studio Prineas for Montage Apartment, New South Wales

(Image credit: Felix Forest )

Studio Prineas 're-scaled' doorways, joinery and rooms in this previously-unremarkable 1990s harbourside apartment to enhance the quality of light. Propelled by a 'think more, build less' philosophy, the home’s original Calacatta marble was retained, its gold veining inspiring the new, punchy yellow palette. Small yet thoughtful design details include the curvature of door frames, the kitchen island and the orange grout. Accents of grey micro-cement create a cooling reprieve, while the existing hardware was retained and refinished in cobalt blue, offering an unexpected, joyful contrast.

Residential Decoration Award

Sally Caroline for Panorama House, Victoria

(Image credit: Sean Fennessy)

Designer Sally Caroline softened this angular, mid-2000’s beachside home with layers of playful pieces and a surprising material palette. Striking, stainless steel has been juxtaposed with foamy, ocean shades that reflect the bay. To wit: the media room provides a sea-green lacquered ping-pong table, apple-green cabinetry and a powdery grey ‘Boa’ sofa by Edra on a cloudy, pebble-shaped silk rug. Other playful inflections include spirited perspex artworks by Australian artist Dale Frank; graphic rugs; a tattooed leather credenza; and pieces from Caroline’s own debut furniture collection.

Hospitality Design Award

J.A.R Office for Central, Queensland

(Image credit: David Chatfield)

Subterranean Brisbane restaurant Central spotlights the artistry of Cantonese cooking while paying homage to the excess of 1980s Hong Kong. Designed by J.AR Office, Central features illuminated ceilings that flood the stripped-back venue defined by hand-carved granite plinths that form tiered seating. Taking cues from Cantonese opera stages, each table features views of the open kitchen, inviting diners to take in the spectacle in addition to the delectable cuisine.

Retail Design

Platform by Design Office for Vic's Meat, New South Wales

(Image credit: Katherine Lu)

For this modern take on a classic butcher shop, Platform by Design Office relied on an elevated palette of red terrazzo, stainless steel and timber. Butcher blocks are on display and the curved shopfront, located within a shopping centre, has multiple access points which encourages customer interaction. Designed for scalability, Vic's adopts a flexible approach for easy adaptation into new locations and environments.

Installation Design Award

Gloss Creative, Azuma Makoto and National Gallery of Victoria for the Botanical Lab for Kids, Victoria

(Image credit: Marcel Aucar)

Set within one of Australia’s busiest retail centres, this low-slung timber pavilion is gives the illusion of a much larger structure, thanks to thin pine supports and translucent walls. Communal lab benches have been arranged around central plant-filled vitrines so that kids can play with block printing, origami and botanical illustration. Successfully fulfilling the education-as-play philosophy, the imaginative pavilion encourages children to observe, create and document.

Workplace Design Award

Cox Architecture for Cox Architecture Adelaide Studio, South Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

Architecture’s Adelaide Studio nurtures both collaboration and quiet moments of reflection while prioritising individual wellbeing and creativity. The layout takes advantage of natural light and breezes, while timber and locally-sourced bricks offer sustainable benefits and a connection to the environment. The artwork is a result of collaborations between First Nations Elders and local artisans, strengthening community ties and craftsmanship.