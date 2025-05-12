Build your own library with Assouline’s new collection inspired by treasured family heirlooms
Known for its luxury travel books Assouline announces the new 'Library Collection' featuring home objects from bookends, a magnifying glass, home fragrances and more
With bold iconography and dreamy destinations represented in a minimal colour palette, Assouline is well known for its luxury travel tomes, capturing the feel of locations from Mykonos to Mexico City, Napoli to Palm Beach. Through vibrant imagery Assouline documents places of beauty ‘where culture meets luxury’. Now, they introduce 'The Library Collection', a new category of objects and fragrances.
Assouline announces 'The Library Collection
The story behind Assouline is romantic. Founded in Paris in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, the couple stayed at La Colombe d’Or hotel in France, and while marvelling at the destination's unique beauty, they decided to make their own monograph about the hotel, which became their first book. Today the brand has an array of crafted books, home fragrances and objets d’art. Now, The Library Collection accompanies this, with an assortment of pieces that balance beauty with functionality.
The collection was designed in collaboration with French designer Pierre Favresse. The first series titled ‘The Essentials’ includes bookends, bookstands, trinket boxes, a tray, a frame, a backgammon set, an hourglass and a magnifying glass. All items are inspired by the Assouline family’s treasures, collected during their travels.
‘I wanted to include every key piece you’d expect in a contemporary library, while also introducing a few eclectic touches,’ shared Alexandre Assouline, who has recently become president of the business, continuing in his parents footsteps. ‘I began by brainstorming what felt essential: bookends and bookstands were obvious choices. Magnifying glasses felt just as important — perfect for going through old archives. I also loved the idea of including a backgammon set; it adds a playful, interactive element to the space.
‘Multiple pairs of bookends felt crucial — they’re what allow everything to come together beautifully on a shelf. The frame was another piece I felt strongly about; it’s a way to keep a cherished memory close, and it belongs in any personal library. And finally, the hourglass — there is something poetic about it, a way to reflect on the passage of time. We called this collection The Essentials because that’s exactly what it is: the first step in creating your own library.’
The items are crafted from wood, soft leather, and brass and available in the brand’s signature colours of red, camel, and brown. ’The Collector bookstand is especially dear to me,’ Assouline told Wallpaper*. ‘The combination of brass, pebble leather, and walnut wood gives it a striking presence. It truly elevates any book placed on it. The design features a subtle incline, which was a very intentional choice. I wanted the pages to be displayed face-forward — whether on a console or nestled into your library.’
The collection is complete with a home fragrance presented in amber glass vessels. The candles and diffusers come in an array of scents from smoky wood, leather books, and deep tobacco. An Assouline library may be a bibliophile’s dream. But what is next for the cultural brand? ‘We are very excited about the reopening of the first-floor space at Maison Assouline London, “Grande Salle”. This room, featuring Assouline designed furniture, will present a curated selection of rare vintage pieces available for sale and carefully chosen by Prosper Assouline. It will also be open for private events, including dinners and cocktail receptions. And who knows... maybe it will be a library,’
Assouline 'The Library Collection' is available to purchase assouline.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
