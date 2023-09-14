Twenty emerging designers interpret the ashtray
Ashtrays by emerging designers are the subject of ‘Feu!’, a project by French collective Meet Met Met
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Staged during Paris Design Week 2023, ‘Feu!’ (meaning ‘fire’ in French) presents the work of 20 emerging designers and studios offering a new creative interpretation of the ashtray.
French design collective Meet Met Met, led by Helder Barbosa, Thibault Huguet, and Jean-Baptiste Anotin from the studio Waiting For Ideas, have gathered an eclectic group of fellow designers, including Bram Vanderbeke, Wendy Andreu, Laurids Gallée, Lea Mestres and more. The brief was to explore the ashtray and its functionality.
‘We were looking for small subversive objects of daily life that give a complete creative freedom,’ says Anotin of choosing the ashtray specifically. ‘We asked every designer to produce a piece for the exhibition, so cost and time were key parts.’
The resulting designs range from simple circular shapes reminiscent of traditional ashtrays to mini-architectures and material experiments. ‘We were amazed by the diversity, in terms of techniques, concepts and materials used,’ adds Anotin. The concepts include Heim Viladrich’s ‘social’ ashtray, with 42 indents on which to rest as many cigarettes, each numbered so you can remember where you left yours. And the design by Parisian duo Sabourin Costes, a micro-architecture for the table that doubles as a decorative object when not in use. Nice Workshop’s design references the forms of a Sony cassette, and can be used only by a person at the time, inspired by the idea of solitude as a moment for recovery and self-reflection.
Quentin Vuong chose a sculptural approach for his piece, which takes on an imposing presence in a room, while Sho Ota’s prowess with sculpting wood resulted in a pair of tactile, abstract objects.
'Feu!' is the first of a series of collective design exercises, which Anotin hopes to repeat yearly to bring together new design explorations of simple, everyday objects.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Madelon Vriesendorp’s ‘sculptural interventions and playful ideas’ at The Cosmic House
A Madelon Vriesendorp exhibition opens at The Cosmic House in London, surprising and delighting visitors with its ‘sculptural interventions and playful ideas‘
By Will Jennings Published
-
‘Burberry for breakfast?’ The British house takes over London café Norman’s
Part of Burberry Streets – a home city takeover to coincide with London Fashion Week and the arrival of Daniel Lee’s debut collection in stores – the British house embraces another institution, the greasy spoon
By Jack Moss Published
-
What’s new from Apple: iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 make their debut
Apple cuts the cord with its isolationist past by joining the USB-C party. Other enhancements and upgrades ensure the new iPhones remain the photographer’s choice
By Jonathan Bell Published