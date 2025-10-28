Arket launches a new collaboration with Swedish cult brand Massproductions, to launch a series of objects from its Little Things collection.

Originally presented at Stockholm Design Week 2022, the series of objects (which, according to design director Chris Martin feature ‘the rules plus some magic’) included everyday essentials with a playful aesthetic twist.

(Image credit: Courtesy Arket and Massproductions)

Available from Arket are now popular items such as Massproduction's Buffer Bookend, the Universal Door Wedge and the Silo Wine Rack in specially-developed colourways, plus a wool blanket made by Swedish mill Klippan featuring a pattern referencing Massproductions’ first chair design, and a tote bag.

(Image credit: Courtesy Arket and Massproductions)

'We share a lot of the same values when it comes to design: at Arket, our focus is very much to create products that are the perfect version of themselves, and I strongly feel that we share that with Massproductions where every object has a great attention to detail and function,' says Ella Soccorsi, Head of Design and Creative at Arket.

(Image credit: Courtesy Arket and Massproductions)

Available on arket.com and in selected stores from 30 October 2025, the collection encapsulates Arket's spirit of durable, well-made design, and brings cult label Massproductions to a bigger audience.

The three products chosen from the company's range represent 'smaller, often overlooked objects that we believe deserve some extra attention,' say Massproduction founders Magnus Elebäck and Chris Martin, who define this collaboration as 'truly symbiotic'. Quality and attention to detail have been at the heart of the brand since its inception, alongside a playful attitude to designing objects that gently subvert the rules of domestic design.

(Image credit: Courtesy Arket and Massproductions)

The collection's materiality also encapsulates both brands' diverse approach to objects: steel for the bookends (inspired by a railway buffer), rubber for the doorstopper ('something I never knew I needed until I saw it in our first creative meeting,' says Soccorsi), wood for the wine rack (its modular design is bound to fit any space and grow with your wine collection), and wool for the blanket. The objects come in Massproductions' distinctive illustrated packaging with illustrations that bring the object to life.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy Arket and Massproductions)

‘It was an easy “yes” when Arket invited us to collaborate: we are not only admirers and customers, but also neighbours on the island of Södermalm in central Stockholm,' add Elebäck and Martin. 'That made the project easier to manage, but probably also meant that we have similar values in terms of culture, design, and outlook on what a product should embody.'