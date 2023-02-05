Design, air filtration and sustainability meet in the ‘Air’ lamp
‘Air as design inspiration’: the ‘Air’ lamp by Adam D Tihany and Contardi puts ecological issues at the forefront
Sustainability is at the core of New York-based designer Adam D Tihany and Italian lighting brand Contardi's collaboration on an ecologically minded collection of ‘Air’ lamps.
Tihany created the ‘Air’ pendant lamp at the beginning of Covid-19 in response to the heightened demand for air filtration products. Crafted from Green Cast – a fully recycled and recyclable acrylic – the lamp is completely free from adhesives, dyes and chemicals.
The ‘Air’ lamp: ‘air as a design inspiration’
‘Air as a design inspiration is as broad as it is elusive,’ says Tihany. ‘Invisible, equally light and heavy, and absolutely essential for life on our planet. The lamp, which is made of 100 per cent recyclable material, lets the air around it flow freely through its artful perforations. The glowing light sources, both up and down, create an effortless floating sensation.’
Intricately drawn laser cuts in the piece play on geometrical codes and encourage air filtration, while a double-emission light casts a comforting warm glow. Each stage of the lamp’s creation puts environmental concerns at the forefront, from the material used, to the cream-coloured finishing that is created during the production process, bypassing the need for lacquering.
For Contardi, the partnership was the natural answer to the question of how to address sustainability issues, incorporating both a sustainable power source and materials with energy efficiency, in a chic bid to reduce the negative effects of production on the planet.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
