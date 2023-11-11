Abask gets real at Salon Art + Design in New York
Digital retail destination Abask presents its design collectibles as part of a select group of Special Design Partners, a new feature of the fair’s 12th edition (until 13 November 2023)
Abask, the digital retail destination dedicated to collectible craft, has brought an incredible assortment of wares to Salon Art + Design 2023 in New York to be viewed in person. Amongst a select group of Special Design Partners, a new feature of the fair’s 12th edition this year, Abask joins over 50 galleries from around the world to exhibit its goods in the Park Avenue Armory’s historic Drill Hall.
Known for its exquisite collection of housewares, design objects, games and more, Abask’s presentation showcases over 100 makers and their unique bodies of work from brass objects by Carl Auböck and Osanna Visconti, wooden cutting boards by Lucas Castex and ceramics from Peter Speliopoulos and Ido Ferber, to name just a few.
Abask at Salon Art + Design, New York
‘We are incredibly excited to be taking part in Salon this year as a part of its newly introduced Special Design Exhibition,’ says Abask co-founder Tom Chapman. ‘It marks the first time that Abask will be realised as a physical space and given that so much of our business stems from the USA we, of course, jumped at the opportunity.’
Abask’s booth at the well-heeled art and design fair marks its inaugural physical presentation and, to celebrate, the space has been designed by creative director/set designer Stefan Beckman. To convey the platform’s signature wit and charm, Beckman draped the entire space in a bright shade of green, nodding to the use of monochromatic colour across different historical design periods, such as Hollywood Regency, Victorian and Rococo, and in turn bringing together Abask’s wide collection of styles and products.
‘I wanted to celebrate the eclectic and unique nature of Abask’s home-design objects by creating a fantastical, surreal and immersive world that conveys its warmth and appetite for fun,’ says Beckman. ‘It has all been artfully layered so that the Salon visitor might linger and revel in the discovery of the unexpected and the joy to be found in all of Abask’s collectible design pieces.’
Abask at Salon Art + Design is on view until 13 November 2023
Park Avenue Armory
643 Park Avenue, between 66/67 streets
New York, NY
Shop via abask.com
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
