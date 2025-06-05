Sign up for Weekendpaper* – the Wallpaper* Saturday digest
Wallpaper* launches Weekendpaper*, the new Saturday newsletter for the design-minded and the culturally curious.
Embracing all Wallpaper* pillars – architecture, design & interiors, art & culture, watches & jewellery, fashion & beauty, technology, transport, travel and entertaining – the new format promises everything that Wallpaper* does best, in one wonderfully readable weekly edit.
Take the chance to delve into longer, in-depth features and insider interviews, find a fast fix of the latest product news and shopping with Wallpaper* editors’ recommendations, and get the heads-up on the events, shows and openings around the globe that are on their radar. It’s a unique insight into the happenings and talking points of the creative world – however huge or niche – in a single hit.
The first Weekendpaper* will land in the inboxes of existing Wallpaper* newsletter subscribers this Saturday (7 June 2025). To be included, and also receive our regular Daily Digest of news, complete the sign-up box on this page or follow this link. See you at the weekend.
On the Wallpaper* staff since 2004, Bridget Downing worked first as production editor and then chief sub editor on the print magazine. Executive editor since 2017, she turned to digital content-editing in 2021 and works with fellow editors to ensure smooth production on Wallpaper.com. With a BA in French with African and Asian Studies, she began her career in the editorial research library at Reader’s Digest’s UK edition, and has also worked at women’s titles. She is the author of the (2007) first editions of the Las Vegas and Cape Town Wallpaper* City Guides.
