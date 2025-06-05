Wallpaper* launches Weekendpaper*, the new Saturday newsletter for the design-minded and the culturally curious.

Embracing all Wallpaper* pillars – architecture, design & interiors, art & culture, watches & jewellery, fashion & beauty, technology, transport, travel and entertaining – the new format promises everything that Wallpaper* does best, in one wonderfully readable weekly edit.

Take the chance to delve into longer, in-depth features and insider interviews, find a fast fix of the latest product news and shopping with Wallpaper* editors’ recommendations, and get the heads-up on the events, shows and openings around the globe that are on their radar. It’s a unique insight into the happenings and talking points of the creative world – however huge or niche – in a single hit.

The first Weekendpaper* will land in the inboxes of existing Wallpaper* newsletter subscribers this Saturday (7 June 2025). To be included, and also receive our regular Daily Digest of news, complete the sign-up box on this page or follow this link . See you at the weekend.