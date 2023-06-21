Erotic arts, nightlife and activism unite in Tom of Finland Foundation’s celebration of New York queer culture
The AllTogether Clubhouse festival and exhibition takes place in New York this week
Tom of Finland Foundation is marking Pride Month 2023 with a celebration of queer culture in New York. The AllTogether Clubhouse festival and exhibition encompasses an eclectic mix of erotic arts, nightlife and activism.
An emphasis on Tom of Finland Foundation’s archive defines the exhibition space, which unites established and emerging artists in a shared consideration of New York queer histories, with New York artists here working together with Tom of Finland for the first time.
The AllTogether Clubhouse: erotic art meets activism
A packed schedule comprises a series of performances, concerts, talks and screenings, with local figures from LGBTQIA+ organisations and associations. Events, running from 21 – 25 June 2023, include performances from The Dauphine, Gio Black Peter, Tyler Ashley and Journey Streams, talks from Amanda Lepore and Linda Simpson, and a Sunday Bike Run with the Empire Motorcycle Club.
Exhibiting artists include A J Epstein, Aaron Cobbett, After Dark, Arthur Tress, Bone Boyz, Boris Vallejo, Brian Crede, Bruce Weber, Butch, Daniel Perry, Domino, Donna Ferrato, Etienne, Gio Black Peter, Guild Book Service, Heather Benjamin, John John Jesse, Jonathan Weinberg, Justice Howard, Michael Kirwan, Michael Mitchell, Nasib, Neil Polen, Pet Silvia, QQ Magazine, Rex, Rinaldo Hopf, Rob Clarke, Robert Derek, Sal Salandra, Silvia Prada, Slava Mogutin, Stanley Stellar, Stompers, Straight to Hell, Sultan, Suzanne Shifflett, Target Studios, Tom of Finland, Tony Charmoli and Vulcan Studios.
The AllTogether Clubhouse runs from 21 – 25 June 2023 in New York
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Bentley’s Mulliner division enters a purple patch with the Batur
Just 18 examples of the new Bentley Batur will be built for customers, designed as the ultimate platform for creative specifications and a showcase for in-car craft and design
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
At-home exercises from ‘punk ballerina’ Karole Armitage
To mark International Day of Yoga 2023, we revisit our at-home stretch routine with Karole Armitage, maven of the New York dance scene
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Ricardo Bofill’s Les Espaces d’Abraxas hosts latest Genius Loci exhibition
Les Espaces d’Abraxas, Ricardo Bofill’s postmodern housing project east of Paris, is the backdrop for the latest Genius Loci, with an installation by French artist Samuel Nguyen curated by Marion Vignal (until 25 June 2023)
By Amy Serafin • Published