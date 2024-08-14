The glory days of Butlin’s: John Hinde’s photographs on show in London
John Hinde’s photographs of Butlin’s in the 1960s-70s lead an exhibition celebrating the British seaside at The Photographers' Gallery in London
English photographer John Hinde’s photographs of the general public at rest throughout Great Britain and Ireland during the 1960s and 1970s capture subjects – from performers behind the scenes at the circus to rural life in Ireland – through a lens of fond nostalgia.
One of his most famous series of works captures holidaymakers at holiday camp Butlin’s, and went on to inspire fellow photographers including Martin Parr, who later said: ‘The impact they had on me in 1971 was intense and they have haunted me ever since [...] as with all Hinde imagery, they show an idealised view of the world and, after the passage of time, acquire the power of a lost dream.’
Butlin’s heyday remembered in John Hinde’s photographs
The images, of families rowing boats across the lake, children in the playground, and adults in the ballroom, are occasionaly so idealised as to be almost surreal.
In Lounge Bar and Indoor Heated Pool (Ground Level), children drink milkshakes while an underwater swimmer in a scuba mask observes them through the window. In A Corner of the Beachcomber Bar, formally attired adults are served by a waitress in a bikini and straw skirt, while A Corner of the Children’s Playroom is a fairground fantasy.
For Hinde, the explicit celebration of joy was key to the photograph. ‘Pictures should always convey a positive, good feeling, something which makes people happy, which makes them smile, which makes them appreciate some tenderness,’ he said.
'By the Seaside' is at The Photographers' Gallery, London, until 8 September 2024
thephotographersgallery.org.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Piraeus Tower is a Greek high-rise icon revived through sustainable strategies
The restoration of the Piraeus Tower is completed in Greece, revealing a revived façade by local architecture studio PILA
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
New earbuds for audio and AI interaction, courtesy of Google, Denon, and more
The age of AI comes to your earbuds with the arrival of the new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. We explore these and seven more of the newest and best-designed wireless earbuds as alternative choices
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
We meet Google’s head of design Claude Zellweger to explore the new Pixel 9 series
Google’s annual drop of new mobile devices is here. We get hands on with the Pixel 9 family and discuss design, AI and smartphone longevity with Google’s Claude Zellweger
By Jonathan Bell Published