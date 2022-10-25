Paris art exhibitions: our guide to the best
Paris, it seems, is experiencing something of an art Renaissance. Long the epicentre of the 20th-century art scene, the so-called ‘city of art’ served as a cultivator of radical art – including the impressionists, surrealists, and dadaists, and remains home to some of the world’s most lauded museums and art schools. Now, the city is once again proving its worth as a contemporary art cultivator with the arrival of Paris+, par Art Basel, taking over the coveted October slot, and site, from the long-running FIAC (Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain), whose status now remains unclear.
Cyprien Gaillard: ‘Humpty \ Dumpty’ Palais de Tokyo and Lafayette Anticipations Until 8 January 2023
French artist Cyprien Gaillard’s major two-part show ‘Humpty \ Dumpty’, simultaneously exhibited at the Palais de Tokyo and Lafayette Anticipations, is anchored in our obsession with battling the effects of time. He looks to Paris in a time of transition as it prepares to host the 2024 Olympics, specifically the buildings and monuments overlooked during the city’s facelift. Through abandoned Parisian clocks, love locks and asbestos, Gaillard dissects the human urge for structural restoration and preservation.
palaisdetokyo.com, lafayetteanticipations.com
Jermaine Francis: ‘A Storied Ground’ Galerie PCP Until 18 November
Visual histories of the British landscape are inextricable from the politics of ownership; with sweeping and romanticised scenes conveying a sense of self-righteous belonging for the white upper classes. Mirroring the gestures of a body that ‘belongs’, Jermaine Francis’ ‘A Storied Ground’ repositions the power dynamic; his participants exude a sense of being at ease, with no need to justify their harmonious existence within the landscape. There’s a valuable, palpable tension in this inversion of traditional aesthetics.
Writer: Sophie Gladstone
Ugo Rondinone: ‘the water is a poem unwritten by the air no. the earth is a poem unwritten by the fire’ Petit Palais Until 8 January
Alongside two new video installations, Rondinone’s exhibition at Petit Palais builds on his sculptural works, considering the human body in contact with the elements. Humansky and Nudes explore fragmented human forms and place them amongst historic, mythical sculptures; and a film, burn to shine is projected onto a charred wooden cylinder, displaying movement and fire inside an enclosed structure.
‘Les Militantes’ Guerlain Until 14 November 2022
Staged at its boutique on Avenue des Champs-Élysées, heritage French perfumer Guerlain is presenting a new show dedicated to women’s activism through the work of 21 established and emerging artists including Louise Bourgeois, Sir Zanele Muholi, Niki de St Phalle, Kiki Smith and Thu Van Tran.
guerlain.com (opens in new tab)
Jenny Saville: ‘Latent’ Gagosian, rue de Castiglione Until 22 December 2022
Alicja Kwade: ’Au Cours Des Mondes’ Place Vendôme Until 13 November
Berlin-based artist Kwade presents an installation of concrete and natural stone works at Place Vendôme, in a public installation curated by Jérôme Sans. Placing Kwade’s historic and recent works alongside one another, the show questions our relationships with knowledge and power.
Anri Sala: ‘Time No Longer’ Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection Until 16 January 2023
Previously shown at the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern in Houston, Albanian artist Anri Sala presents ‘Time No Longer’ for the second time. A surreal sound and video installation loops timelessly, accompanied by enchanting music. The show layers influences from space travel, the holocaust and alternate dimensions, as well as a selection of Sala’s engravings, prints and ink drawings to reflect on the concepts of time, nature and nation.
Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda Sally Gabori Fondation Cartier Until 6 November
In the first major survey of her works outside of Australia, Foundation Cartier is presenting works from aboriginal artist Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda Sally Gabori’s nine-year career before her death. Painted on huge canvases, some up to six metres long, her masses of colour are distinctive, referencing the small island that she grew up on, her identity and the struggle for aboriginal land rights.
‘Monet-Mitchell’ and the ‘Joan Mitchell Retrospective’ Foundation Louis Vuitton Until 27 February 2023
The Louis Vuitton Foundation introduces the work of Claude Monet and Joan Mitchell’s observations of the natural world, placing them in conversation with one another. Monet’s intricate and dream-like garden scapes sit alongside Mitchell’s frantic observations of colour, each marking an era of abstract expressionism.
Paris+ par Art Basel fair will run from 20-23 October (preview day 19 October) at the Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris. parisplus.artbasel.com
