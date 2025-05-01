Paris art exhibitions to see in May

From impressionist paintings to globally renowned pieces like the Mona Lisa, Paris is rooted in art history. With galleries like the Louvre and Musée de l'Orangerie it is easy to be swept up in the city’s dynamic culture which continues to inspire artists. Long the epicentre of the 20th-century art scene, and a hub of radical art – including the impressionists, surrealists, and dadaists, it remains home to some of the world’s most lauded museums and art schools. The Parisian art scene is certainly not stagnant, with a variety of exhibitions on display across the city, from new contemporary works to career-long retrospectives. We are here to help plan your next visit with our frequently updated guide to the city's art exhibitions.

Paris art exhibitions: what to see in May 2025

‘The Art of Dressing – Dressing like an Artist’

Musée du Louvre-Lens until July 21 2025

From Rembrandt to Warhol, a Paris exhibition asks: what do artists wear?’ ‘The Art of Dressing – Dressing like an Artist’ inspects the sartorial choices of artists by tracing artistic motivations behind personal style reflected in artworks – particularly self-portraits. The aim is to understand what the artist is desired to be portrayed as, rather than what they actually wore in reality.

‘David Hockney 25’

Fondation Louis Vuitton until 31 August 2025

More than 400 of his works, created between 1955 and 2025, are featured in this colourful show, bringing together a variety of mediums, from oil and acrylic painting, pencil and charcoal drawings to digital works, including those created on an iPad, and video installations. The blossoming of his distinctive figurative style takes shape in portraits, some of friends, some of those close to him as the artist explored his homosexuality.

Not Quite Tomorrow

Perrotin Marais until 24 May

GaHee Park opens her second solo exhibition at the gallery showcasing a new series of paintings which capture idyllic scenes, with subtle hints at distortions. Still life is at the core of her work, and she uses figures as a main focal point. She carefully creates a narrative of intimacy and sensuality, while the distortion of human forms adds a tension to her works.

Dennis Morris— Music + Life

MEP until 18 May

British artist and photographer Dennis Morris is celebrated in this retrospective, examining his imagery and his youth in London. This is the first retrospective dedicated to Morris in France, who is known for his intimate portraits of Bob Marley, the Sex Pistols, the early Stone Roses and Oasis, and how these images defined pop culture.



Sophie Calle ‘Catch-up session’

Perrotin until 24 May

Conceptual artist, photographer, videographer and even detective Sophie Calle creates an archive of abandoned projects that never came to fruition. Pondering on what would happen when she passes away, Calle wondered what would become of her works. Would they be in the confinement of a box? A coffin? The artist began to inventory her drafts, attempts and abandonments, with the intention to bring them to life in order to complete the unfinished.



Jürgen Klauke’ Transformer’

Zander Galerie Paris until 17 May

Photographer Jürgen Klauke will showcase a selection of photographs from the early 1970s. The exhibition will spotlight his exploration in challenging conventional ideas of gender and how it is represented. It was during the 60s where Klauke used himself to showcase his artistic practice, using his body as a canvas to question ideas around identity and create visual statements.

