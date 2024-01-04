First look at Neil Gaiman’s magical design for The Art of Elysium’s Heaven 2024 gala
Neil Gaiman is behind this year’s one-night-only art installation for Heaven 2024, The Art of Elysium’s gala
Non-profit organisation The Art of Elysium, which supports artists working for the benefit of others, marks its 25th anniversary in typical style, by choosing a respected creative to convert LA music venue The Wiltern into an otherworldly art installation for one night only – its Heaven 2024 gala.
Neil Gaiman’s ‘Heaven is a Library’
Writer, producer and director Neil Gaiman, winner of The Art of Elysium’s 2024 Visionary Award, takes his turn to bring to life his vision of heaven on earth, teaming up with production designer Michael Ralph to create a magical library ‘where knowledge is free and refuge is given’. Gaiman has also chosen nine friends to read from their favourite books as the ‘9 Muses of Elysium’, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jon Hamm, Jason Segel, Lily Gladstone, Yetida Badaki, Patton Oswalt, Shanola Hampton, and Mira Sorvino.
The gala, set to take place on 6 January 2024, for the first time since the pandemic, pays tribute to volunteer artists who have made a positive impact in their communities, with all proceeds raised at the gala going into The Art of Elysium’s programmes and services.
Gaiman – whose art installation pertains to the organisation’s four main disciplines, Fashion & Design, Music & Movement, Theatre & Film, and Visual Arts – has been recognised alongside other notable names. Actress Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse scoop The Spirit of Elysium Award for outstanding charitable contributions, while Cara Santana will retrospectively pick up 2021’s award.
The Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven gala will take place on 6 January at The Wiltern in LA
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
