Josèfa Ntjam reveals mythical sculptures for her LVMH Métiers d’Art artist residency

LVMH Métiers d’Art presents ‘Une cosmogonie d’océans’, celebrating Josèfa Ntjam’s artistic residence

Josèfa Ntjam after her LVMH Métiers d’Art artist residency, in an industrial space, and artworks
Left, Josèfa Ntjam and right, her sculptures
(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia)
By Tianna Williams
published

LVMH Métiers d’Art presents ‘Une cosmogonie d’océans’, celebrating Josèfa Ntjam’s six-month artistic residence. Comprising 12 sculptures exhibited in an abandoned space, Ntjam’s work is a take on Central and West Africa’s mythology and ancestral divinities. The new series of characters was built upon digital works the artist had previously created. Now, Ntjam presents a series of experimental iterations that mimic an ancient future.

LVMH Métiers d’Art presents 'Une cosmogonie d’océans’

sculpture of female figure and sea creature legs

(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia, and dsl studio)

Since its establishment in 2015, LVMH Métiers d’Art has striven to forge new links between artists and craftspeople through its artistic residency programme. Providing access to raw materials that are often hard to come by, and guidance throughout each six-month residency encourages an artist to learn techniques, methods and tools specific to LVMH Métiers d’Art.

Ntjam’s artistic development consisted of building upon prior research within science, socio-philosophical concepts, and mythologies, and combining this with new technologies.

Sculpture of human face and tree body

(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia, and dsl studio)

During her 2023 residency, Ntjam was based in Jade Groupe workshops in Paris and Portugal, which specialise in metalworking. While the workshop focused on finely detailed metalwork, it didn't deter the artist from envisioning sculptures scaling 2m high. ‘The artisans at Jade made the impossible into reality,’ said the French artist. By challenging production methods and technology, the technicians rethought tools, design, and finishes to help create the sculptural collection.

‘Each residency surprises us with the extent of its impact,’ says Jean Baptiste Voisin, president of LVMH Métiers d’Art. ‘The artist’s passion quickly finds an echo in that of the craftsman. These residencies are also extraordinary from a human perspective. They foster relationships. They bring teams together.’

hands hold up artwork of mythical figures

(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia, and dsl studio)

In previous years, residencies have been undertaken by Thomas Mailaender, Amandine Guruceaga, Mario Verboom, Sabrina Vitali, Raphaël Barontini, Eva Nielsen and Anne-Charlotte Finel. The identity of the artist selected for the 2025 residency will be announced in the next few months.

craftsperson works on sculpture of mythical figure

(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia, and dsl studio)

‘Une cosmogonie d’océans’ will run until 25 March in Paris on rue de Richelieu

metiersdart.lvmh.com

Topics
Paris
Tianna Williams

Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸