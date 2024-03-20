Josèfa Ntjam reveals mythical sculptures for her LVMH Métiers d’Art artist residency
LVMH Métiers d’Art presents ‘Une cosmogonie d’océans’, celebrating Josèfa Ntjam’s artistic residence
LVMH Métiers d’Art presents ‘Une cosmogonie d’océans’, celebrating Josèfa Ntjam’s six-month artistic residence. Comprising 12 sculptures exhibited in an abandoned space, Ntjam’s work is a take on Central and West Africa’s mythology and ancestral divinities. The new series of characters was built upon digital works the artist had previously created. Now, Ntjam presents a series of experimental iterations that mimic an ancient future.
LVMH Métiers d’Art presents 'Une cosmogonie d’océans’
Since its establishment in 2015, LVMH Métiers d’Art has striven to forge new links between artists and craftspeople through its artistic residency programme. Providing access to raw materials that are often hard to come by, and guidance throughout each six-month residency encourages an artist to learn techniques, methods and tools specific to LVMH Métiers d’Art.
Ntjam’s artistic development consisted of building upon prior research within science, socio-philosophical concepts, and mythologies, and combining this with new technologies.
During her 2023 residency, Ntjam was based in Jade Groupe workshops in Paris and Portugal, which specialise in metalworking. While the workshop focused on finely detailed metalwork, it didn't deter the artist from envisioning sculptures scaling 2m high. ‘The artisans at Jade made the impossible into reality,’ said the French artist. By challenging production methods and technology, the technicians rethought tools, design, and finishes to help create the sculptural collection.
‘Each residency surprises us with the extent of its impact,’ says Jean Baptiste Voisin, president of LVMH Métiers d’Art. ‘The artist’s passion quickly finds an echo in that of the craftsman. These residencies are also extraordinary from a human perspective. They foster relationships. They bring teams together.’
In previous years, residencies have been undertaken by Thomas Mailaender, Amandine Guruceaga, Mario Verboom, Sabrina Vitali, Raphaël Barontini, Eva Nielsen and Anne-Charlotte Finel. The identity of the artist selected for the 2025 residency will be announced in the next few months.
‘Une cosmogonie d’océans’ will run until 25 March in Paris on rue de Richelieu
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs is a Parisian pied-à-terre for modern travellers
Designed by Fabrizio Casiraghi, Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs offers a journey back to the Golden Age of Travel
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Aarestua Cabin brings old Norwegian traditions into the 21st century
Aarestua Cabin by Gartnerfuglen is a modern retreat with links to historical Norwegian traditions, and respect for its environment
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Who is the future of British art? Hauser & Wirth Somerset finds out
‘Present Tense’ at Hauser & Wirth Somerset showcases some of Britain’s most exciting emerging talents with a group show of 23 artists
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Ludovic Nkoth’s vibrant paintings reflect on migration
Cameroon-born, New York-based Ludovic Nkoth uses acrylic paint to strike a balance between abstraction and figuration
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh Published
-
Heads up: art exhibitions to see in January 2024
Start the year right with the Wallpaper* pick of art exhibitions to see in January 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Paris Photo 2023: Eva Nielsen puts our impact on the Camargue in dynamic focus
At Paris Photo 2023, ‘Insolare’ by Eva Nielsen, in collaboration with BMW Art Makers, is a compelling exploration of human impact on the landscape
By Sophie Gladstone Published
-
The rich, creative life of Moomins creator Tove Jansson
Finnish artist and Moomins creator Tove Jansson was free, independent and nonconformist, as a new Paris exhibition delving into her life and work reveals
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Mark Rothko retrospective to open at Fondation Louis Vuitton in October 2023
The major Mark Rothko exhibition will bring 115 works to Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol’s fruitful partnership explored in Paris
Fondation Louis Vuitton presents ‘Basquiat x Warhol. Painting 4 Hands’, exploring the collaboration between the two artists
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Paris art exhibitions: a guide to exhibitions this weekend
As Emily in Paris fever puts the city of love at the centre of the cultural map, stay-up-to-date with our guide to the best Paris art exhibitions
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
Cyprien Gaillard on chaos, reorder and excavating a Paris in flux
We interviewed French artist Cyprien Gaillard ahead of his major two-part show, ‘Humpty \ Dumpty’ at Palais de Tokyo and Lafayette Anticipations (until 8 January 2023). Through abandoned clocks, love locks and asbestos, he dissects the human obsession with structural restoration
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published