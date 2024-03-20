Josèfa Ntjam reveals mythical sculptures for her LVMH Métiers d’Art artist residency

LVMH Métiers d’Art presents ‘Une cosmogonie d’océans’, celebrating Josèfa Ntjam’s six-month artistic residence. Comprising 12 sculptures exhibited in an abandoned space, Ntjam’s work is a take on Central and West Africa’s mythology and ancestral divinities. The new series of characters was built upon digital works the artist had previously created. Now, Ntjam presents a series of experimental iterations that mimic an ancient future.

(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia, and dsl studio)

Since its establishment in 2015, LVMH Métiers d’Art has striven to forge new links between artists and craftspeople through its artistic residency programme. Providing access to raw materials that are often hard to come by, and guidance throughout each six-month residency encourages an artist to learn techniques, methods and tools specific to LVMH Métiers d’Art.

Ntjam’s artistic development consisted of building upon prior research within science, socio-philosophical concepts, and mythologies, and combining this with new technologies.

(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia, and dsl studio)

During her 2023 residency, Ntjam was based in Jade Groupe workshops in Paris and Portugal, which specialise in metalworking. While the workshop focused on finely detailed metalwork, it didn't deter the artist from envisioning sculptures scaling 2m high. ‘The artisans at Jade made the impossible into reality,’ said the French artist. By challenging production methods and technology, the technicians rethought tools, design, and finishes to help create the sculptural collection.

‘Each residency surprises us with the extent of its impact,’ says Jean Baptiste Voisin, president of LVMH Métiers d’Art. ‘The artist’s passion quickly finds an echo in that of the craftsman. These residencies are also extraordinary from a human perspective. They foster relationships. They bring teams together.’

(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia, and dsl studio)

In previous years, residencies have been undertaken by Thomas Mailaender, Amandine Guruceaga, Mario Verboom, Sabrina Vitali, Raphaël Barontini, Eva Nielsen and Anne-Charlotte Finel. The identity of the artist selected for the 2025 residency will be announced in the next few months.

(Image credit: Piercarlo Quecchia, and dsl studio)

‘Une cosmogonie d’océans’ will run until 25 March in Paris on rue de Richelieu

metiersdart.lvmh.com