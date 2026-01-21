Health Workers 4 Palestine has announced the artist line-up for its upcoming art auction. Titled Seeds of Solidarity, the auction, which will be held at the organisation’s Seeds of Solidarity Gala at The Savoy, London, on 1 February 2026, will raise funds for the Gaza medics’ Solidarity Fund.

Brian Eno, Seeing Through to Sky (Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Stolper)

Those contributing works include music icon and visual artist Brian Eno, who is donating his piece Seeing Through to Sky. Eno has been using art for social change for numerous years, including in his collaborative exhibition with David Bowie in 1994 for War Child.

Turner Prize-winning British sculptor Sir Antony Gormley, known for pieces such as Angel of the North in Gateshead and public installations around the world, will also provide work for the auction, among a group of almost 20 contributing artists, including Mona Hatoum, Lisa Brice, Hassan Hajjaj, Caroline Walker, Alison Wilding, Sam Durant, and Rana Begum.

Work by Sir Antony Gormley (Image credit: Courtesy of Sir Antony Gormley)

Health Workers 4 Palestine is an organisation of medical professionals that spans more than 70 cities worldwide, advocating for the protection of Palestinian health care.

The auction ‘is about turning culture into action. As healthcare workers in Gaza continue to work under unimaginable conditions, this art auction brings together artists, collectors and communities in a shared act of conscience – with leading creatives donating their work as part of a wider movement of solidarity,' Health Workers 4 Palestine founder Dr Omar Abdel-Mannan tells Wallpaper*.

Same Duran, Love is Louder (Image credit: Courtesy of Sam Duran)

He concludes: 'Every piece sold is more than an artwork; it is a statement of support for those saving lives against the odds, and a reminder that culture can be a powerful force for justice, dignity and hope.'

First Aid, Caroline Walker (Image credit: Courtesy of Caroline Walker)

Seeds of Solidarity is curated by Zayna Al-Saleh, British-Palestinian art curator who is also behind the Voices of Palestine auctions, which raised more than $1.4 million between 2024 and 2025. Al-Saleh says: ‘Art carries truth across borders when politics fails. This auction harnesses the power of creativity to stand for Palestinian dignity and survival.’

Work by Athier Mousawi (Image credit: Courtesy of Athier Mousawi)

The fundraiser comes as more than 1,700 health workers have been killed in Gaza, while 37 humanitarian aid groups, including Oxfam and Save The Children, are blocked from entering. The Solidarity Fund has been co-designed with Gaza medics, and will pay stipends to doctors, while also funding mobile clinics, and rebuilding maternity wards.

Work by Lulwah Al Homoud (Image credit: Courtesy of Lulwah Al Homoud)

Health Workers 4 Palestine's Seeds of Solidarity Gala & Auction takes place on Sunday 1 February 2026, 5pm, at The Savoy, London. Tickets and further information are available via healthworkers4palestine.com