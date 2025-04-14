Celine celebrates traditional Japanese craftsmanship at the Osaka Kansai World Expo with an immersive exhibition
The Celine Maki-e exhibition, at the French Pavillion, features urushi lacquered Triomphe art pieces created with Hikoju Makie, and two films directed by Soshi Nakamura
Celine is celebrating traditional craftmanship at an exhibition at the France Pavilion at this year’s Osaka-Kansai World Expo 2025.
Traditional craft technique, lacquerware, is the focus of the Celine Maki-e exhibition, a natural exploration for the French luxury house who has consistently woven Japanese culture throughout its eighty year history.
The culture continues to inspire, residing at the intersection of art and history for Celine, who have commissioned Hikoju Makie to rethink the Triomphe logo. The Wajima-based group of Japanese artists infuse their distinctive brand of humour and accomplished artistry into the series of Urushi lacquered Triomphe art pieces they have created here.
The works join exclusive Triomphe bags and art and video installations in the temporary space, including a video work created with Japanese artist Soshi Nakamura, “Ten Landscapes of Dreams”, which plays out on a LED screen wall. In another film, “Hands at Work”, Nakamura draws parallels between Hikoju Makie’s work and Celine’s craft, in an organic melting-pot of culture.
For Master Takashi Wakayima, the collaboration is a natural one. 'The Triomphe Urushi art pieces we are producing are made of natural wood, and the lacquer is also natural,' he says. 'What we try to do is to create works in a way that could coexist with nature, with human hands working hard to create something. I am trying to convey the spirituality of craftsmanship, but when I think about what Japan is proud of, I think it is a type of mindset centered around Zen, which is a very complex concept that may be difficult to understand.
'During the Meiji era (1868-1912), a man from Kanazawa, named Daisetz Suzuki, brought Zen to the world for the first time in the English language. Okakura Tenshin’s “The Book of Tea” (1906) spread it even more widely - being a bestseller still today - in which the author explained the essence of Zen was coming from Taoism. If Taoism is often referred to as “Tao” (“the way” in Japanese) or “Daoism”, its deeper meaning is rooted in the philosophy of Laozi and Zhuang Zhou, which only existed because of Confucianism. Laozi’s philosophy is one of the ideas Japan is the proudest of, as it contains the notion of symbiosis, this concept of living together amongst people with different points of view. Of course, it does not only apply to mankind, but also to its relationship with nature, as per the ancient saying “Grass, trees, land, all become Buddhas”. This phrase, also used in Zen, is a good way to show how Japanese conceive the existence of soul within all forms of life, including the country itself. We would like for people around the world to discover this philosophical thinking when they see the association of lacquer and Triomphe with Celine. I also hope that we may be able to bring them some sort of relief, or at least, to make a new proposal.'
The exhibition runs from April 13 to May 12, 2025
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
2026 Olympic and Paralympic Torches: in Carlo Ratti's minimalism ‘the flame is the protagonist’
The 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Torches for the upcoming Milano Cortina Games have been revealed, designed by architect Carlo Ratti to highlight the Olympic flame
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Step inside one of the Peninsula Residences: comfort meets luxury in London
Warmth permeates this exclusive address – one of 24 residences attached to The Peninsula London hotel, and the latest stop for Wallpaper’s interior design series, The Inside Story
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Geoffrey Bawa’s furniture designs are revived – a tropical modernist treat
Bangalore studio Phantom Hands cultivates the furniture legacy of Sri Lankan tropical modernist pioneer Geoffrey Bawa
By Jonathan Bell Published