Alicja Kwade and Agnes Martin in Los Angeles: time, temporality and perception
Artists Alicja Kwade and Agnes Martin are in dialogue at Pace Gallery, Los Angeles
Throughout her practice, Polish-born, Berlin-based artist Alicja Kwade works to dismantle conventional understandings of the world and propose new perceptions. When I visit her studio, a group of assistants are placing a tree trunk, carved into a stool on one end and remaining covered in bark at the other, on the ground (abarstoolisabarstoolisabarstool, 2019). The top of the forklift carrying the sculpture gently hits a rock, one of eight dangling from a motorized mobile suspended from the ceiling (Superheavy Skies, 2022).
Elsewhere, someone patiently attaches gold-plated wristwatch hands to a large piece of white cardboard, a work that will eventually belong to Kwade’s series ‘Entropie’. This month, over 5,000 such watch hands will be meticulously mounted on the walls of Pace Gallery in Los Angeles, with the exact number of hands and their spacing corresponding to the measurements of the space translated into days, hours, and minutes. Yet in this context, they will also serve a secondary purpose: underlining a carefully selected group of paintings and works on paper by the seminal artist Agnes Martin (1912-2004).
Alicja Kwade and Agnes Martin, ‘Space Between the Lines ’, at Pace Gallery
Titled ‘Space Between the Lines’, the two-person show is co-curated by Kwade and Pace’s founder Arne Glimcher, who was close friends with Martin until her death in 2004 and who has represented her since 1974. The show explores the conceptual intersections of the two artists’ practices, namely their interests in time and temporality as the organisational principles of our perception and experiences within the world. Formally, it highlights their distinct use of the line as a recognisable shape that can be used to manipulate and reformulate such structures and systems. Lines, as Kwade says when we sit down at a table in her studio’s kitchen, ‘are the simplest form you can use to define a space. They are how you divide and frame a vision.’
When it comes to Martin’s work, ‘I’m not a specialist,’ Kwade admits. Yet while working on this show and through conversations with Glimcher, she began to recognise similarities extending far beyond the use of the line. For instance, Kwade visited New Mexico, where Martin lived and worked in solitude for most of her life; following the visit and during her research, Kwade began to ‘feel the landscape’ and ‘relate to this three-dimensional world Martin distilled and reduced on this very two-dimensional canvas’, she says. ‘This is what I also try to do: to distill something without adding too much.’
In Los Angeles, Kwade is debuting two new sculptures, Distorted Day and Distorted Dream (both 2023), each of which blends elements from older and other ongoing series. Large parabolic, black-lacquered sheets of stainless steel harken back to Der Tag ohne Gestern (The day without yesterday), a series from 2009 with similarly shaped steel planes. The older series conceptually explores light and sound waves as well as the creation of the universe. Due to the shape and the shiny varnish, viewers can see themselves reflected in the work: at times, one’s body is multiplied or stretched; at another point, toward the centre, one disappears entirely, as if sucked into a black hole.
In the new pieces, surrounding the curving planes are thin black powder-coated stainless-steel frames supporting giant boulders that appear to almost float in space – structures that reference Kwade’s series ParaPivot and MatterMotion, which realign our perceptions of gravity, galaxies, and our solar system. By blending both the formal and conceptual qualities of these series, Distorted Day and Distorted Dream prompt viewers to see our entire universe – and our place within it – anew.
Despite the cosmological, conceptual scales of both artists’ practices and this show, there is also a certain levity – experienced through the softness of some of Martin’s colour palettes and her reduced compositions as well as the optical illusions in Kwade’s towering sculptures and her smaller, more playful pieces, like The Sun (2022), a bright yellow melon rendered in bronze (which will also be shown in LA). ‘I’m thinking very seriously about how the world is put together,’ Kwade says, ‘but at the end of the day, you also need to laugh.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
When asked what she has learned from the process of creating this show, Kwade’s answer reflects the humour punctuating the weighty exhibition in the form of the melon. It has nothing to do with her work; rather, she expresses a longing for the direction of her life: ‘I recognised my desire to escape,’ she says with a laugh. ‘I have a long way ahead, but I want to end up in some kind of a desert. With two cats and a donkey.’
Alicja Kwade and Agnes Martin, ‘Space Between the Lines ’, at Pace Gallery, Los Angeles, until Jun 29, 2024
-
From field to store, Loro Piana’s fully traceable linen is making a play for your summer wardrobe
Loro Piana relaunches its linen André shirt – inspired by traditional Neopolitan shirtmaking – which can now be traced from the fields of Normandy to the rails of the Italian house’s stores
By Jack Moss Published
-
Revisiting Palazzo Margherita, Francis Ford Coppola’s Italian hideout
Palazzo Margherita is a magical retreat in Southern Italy’s lesser-known Basilicata region, designed by the Coppola family and Jacques Grange
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Step inside 50 Oakley Square: apartments offering a slice of serenity in bustling Camden
Designed by Echlin, 50 Oakley Square contains a set of Camden apartments developed on the principles of wellbeing and craftsmanship
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
An avant-garde Korean art movement resurfaces in LA
LA's Hammer Museum gets its teeth into avant-garde Korean art with ‘Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s–1970s’
By Anne Soward Published
-
Jean-Michel Basquiat’s LA-made work goes on show at Gagosian
‘Made on Market Street’ at Gagosian in Beverly Hills is the first show to present works made by the young artist between 1982 and 1984
By Hunter Drohojowska-Philp Published
-
Frieze LA 2024 guide: the art, gossip and buzz
Our Frieze LA 2024 guide includes everything you need to know and see in and around the fair
By Renée Reizman Published
-
What happened when Spike Jonze met Björk
Spike Jonze’s ‘The Day I Met Björk’, curated by Humberto Leon, is at Arroz & Fun in Los Angeles and accompanied by a free, downloadable zine from WeTransfer
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Heaven ’N’ Earth’: Sayre Gomez blurs the reality and illusion of Los Angeles
Sayre Gomez’s ‘Heaven ‘N‘ Earth’ at Xavier Hufkens in Brussels explores the contrasts between wealth and poverty, reality and illusion in Los Angeles
By Finn Blythe Published
-
Ludovic Nkoth’s vibrant paintings reflect on migration
Cameroon-born, New York-based Ludovic Nkoth uses acrylic paint to strike a balance between abstraction and figuration
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh Published
-
Heads up: art exhibitions to see in January 2024
Start the year right with the Wallpaper* pick of art exhibitions to see in January 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Sheila Metzner’s jewel-toned fashion photography goes on show in Los Angeles
‘Sheila Metzner: From Life’ is at the Getty Center until 18 February 2024, including her richly toned fashion photography and still lifes; the artist tells us more
By Hunter Drohojowska-Philp Published