Artists unite for LGBTQIA+ homeless youth in auction marking Pride Month

Proceeds from Artsy’s Artists for Pride Impact Auction will go to New York’s Ali Forney Center (AFC)

brightly coloured painting, part of Artists for Pride auction
Kate Pincus-Whitney
By Hannah Silver
published

A selection of artists have united for an auction supporting safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth, in a timely marking of Pride Month 2023.

Proceeds from the Artists for Pride Impact Auction, presented by Artsy, will benefit New York’s Ali Forney Center (AFC), the largest LGBTQIA+ homeless youth scatter housing site and services organisation. Established and emerging artists contributing to the cause include Didier William, Jordan Nassar, Jo Messer, the Haas Brothers, TM Davy, Kyle Meyer, Kate Pincus-Whitney, Erin M Riley, Emma Kohlmann, Elizabeth Glaessner, Caitlin Cherry, Vickie Vainionpää, Leilah Babiyre and Darryl Westly. 

Artists for Pride Impact Auction

brightly coloured Kyle Meyer painting

Kyle Meyer

Artists explore identity, sexuality and a state of otherness through a mash-up of media such as watercolours, wool tapestries and sculpture. For Ali Forney Center executive director Alexander Roque, the work prompts an auspicious consideration of prevalent themes this Pride Month. ‘Pride Month, and this one in particular, stands for the importance of fighting against transphobia and homophobia,’ he says. ‘The Ali Forney Center’s mission is to fight this injustice and to provide a loving and safe environment for homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Partnerships such as this one with Artsy, help in raising the awareness for AFC and help us provide the needed services to love and care for our youth.’

brightly coloured painting

Emma Kohlmann

Proceeds from the sale will go towards AFC’s 24-hour services, supporting its focus on emergency housing, health and education services and counselling. ‘We’re grateful for this opportunity to partner with Artsy and these incredible artists who have joined forces to make the Artists for Pride Impact Auction a reality and a true collaboration representing a powerful celebration of art, diversity, and inclusivity,’ adds Zachary Cohen, director of development, Ali Forney Center. ‘Art has always been a powerful tool to fight injustice. This initiative will have an incredible impact to ensure that the most vulnerable in our community are protected.’

Bidding is open exclusively on Artsy, with lots starting to close on Thursday 29 June at 12 pm EST

brightly coloured painting

Elizabeth Glaessner

brightly coloured painting

Hannah Silver

