A new Bali house peeks through the Indonesian island's rich, tropical foliage, nestled in the woods between open rice fields and Mount Agung. The project, titled Rumah Harumi, is the brainchild of locally based practice Earth Lines Architects, a studio firmly engaged with – and committed to – the region's craft traditions.

Inside Rumah Harumi, a subtly striking new Bali house

The house is the main home of a small family, who were after a base that feels natural to its environment – something soft and cocooning, a refuge. The mandate resonated with the studio, which always champions local construction methods and artisans as well as a meaningful connection with place and local lifestyle. The result is a residential design made predominantly of wood, and celebrating creativity and collaboration between its many craftspeople and contributors.

'The making of Rumah Harumi brought together an extraordinary community of Indonesian artisans – master woodworkers, stone carvers, ceramicists, furniture makers and artists – whose skills shaped every surface and detail. The result is a home that celebrates Bali’s deep tradition of craftsmanship and its intimate relationship with natural materials,' the architecture team writes.

Adding an important sustainability twist to the design journey, the teak and ulin wood used in the project was all reclaimed from old structures, bridges, and abandoned dwellings on the island. Coming, as a result, in irregular sizes and shapes, the timber elements used for the construction were meticulously catalogued and appropriately applied to the building installation.

Another aspect that nods to Rumah Harumi's sustainable architecture credentials is the interiors' connection to nature. Large openings and plenty of al fresco spaces, including indoor/outdoor areas that form transitions and adapt to changing needs and weather, ensured the residents can be in constant dialogue with their immediate natural environment. Meanwhile, bespoke timber louvres across the largest openings maintain privacy and control sunlight when necessary.

'The process was as much about patience and collaboration as it was about design: a journey of problem-solving, creativity, and kindness. The finished house carries that spirit – it feels soulful, joyful, and deeply connected to the energy and appreciation of its owners,' the architects write in conclusion. 'Here, daily life unfolds in close connection with nature and one another – it's a calm, tactile refuge that feels both timeless and alive, like it always belonged, an interior and architecture that will age gracefully over time.'

