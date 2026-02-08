A live-work space for artists is a new creative destination on an island in Washington State
Architecture studio GO’C has completed the retreat for a newly established arts organisation in the San Juan Islands
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
Daily Digest
Sign up for global news and reviews, a Wallpaper* take on architecture, design, art & culture, fashion & beauty, travel, tech, watches & jewellery and more.
Monthly, coming soon
The Rundown
A design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, from global runway shows to insider news and emerging trends.
Monthly, coming soon
The Design File
A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald.
The creative spirit is ready and waiting to be captured in Iolair, an artist’s retreat in the San Juan Islands. The remote spot in this Strait of Georgia, about 70 miles north of Seattle, is now graced with a modest multifunctional live-work space by Seattle-based GO'C, an architectural studio set up by American Jon Gentry and Brit Aimée O’Carroll.
Discover the new live-work space for the iolair foundation
The Iolair foundation’s new home lies on Orcas Island, the largest in the archipelago, in the town of Eastsound. The idea was to create a home-from-home in the heart of the community, a 1,600 sq ft live-work space that includes a large studio and modest living area. There’s also a mezzanine housing an office for the foundation, which takes its name from the Gaelic word for eagle.
The new building is the foundation’s first venture, and the domestic scale and location of the project helped shape the ethos and structure of its approach – the ‘architecture became an essential catalyst for the foundation’s creation’, according to the architects.
Throughout the project, care was taken to incorporate local art, such as the giant Fern Totem galvanised steel gate by island artist Zackarya Leck, who also created the property’s raised firepit, front door handle and handrails.
Pete Welty’s stone sculpture Sun and Moon is another standout piece, marking the point between the residence and studio. The L-shaped house is surrounded by a courtyard garden that the foundation hopes will gather more pieces and installations over the years.
The aesthetic is stark and simple, reflecting the hard-wearing structures found elsewhere in the island. Ebony-stained cedar boards are paired with corrugated steel roofing, also black, with an interior characterised by gallery-level minimalism; white walls, high ceiling and a polished concrete floor throughout the studio and residence.
A vitrine-like window is located under the mezzanine, creating a display cabinet that be seen from the exterior. The project was built by local specialist contractor Bluebird Builders.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Details, staircases and cabinetry are treated as components that slot into the space, as is the timber structure of the mezzanine. Future plans include the construction of an adjoining cottage to expand the available accommodation and bolster the sense of a creative community in the heart of the island.
Other work by GO'C includes Seattle’s Sound House and The Rambler, a contemporary retreat on the Kitsap Peninsula, as well as other arts and civic-focused spaces. All work embodies an approach steeped elevating utilitarian forms to make them beautiful and create architecture that enhances its location.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.