The creative spirit is ready and waiting to be captured in Iolair, an artist’s retreat in the San Juan Islands. The remote spot in this Strait of Georgia, about 70 miles north of Seattle, is now graced with a modest multifunctional live-work space by Seattle-based GO'C, an architectural studio set up by American Jon Gentry and Brit Aimée O’Carroll.

Iolair foundation on Orcas Island by GO'C (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

Discover the new live-work space for the iolair foundation

The Iolair foundation’s new home lies on Orcas Island, the largest in the archipelago, in the town of Eastsound. The idea was to create a home-from-home in the heart of the community, a 1,600 sq ft live-work space that includes a large studio and modest living area. There’s also a mezzanine housing an office for the foundation, which takes its name from the Gaelic word for eagle.

A drone's eye view of Iolair (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

The new building is the foundation’s first venture, and the domestic scale and location of the project helped shape the ethos and structure of its approach – the ‘architecture became an essential catalyst for the foundation’s creation’, according to the architects.

Throughout the project, care was taken to incorporate local art, such as the giant Fern Totem galvanised steel gate by island artist Zackarya Leck, who also created the property’s raised firepit, front door handle and handrails.

Sun and Moon, a sculpture by Pete Welty (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

Pete Welty’s stone sculpture Sun and Moon is another standout piece, marking the point between the residence and studio. The L-shaped house is surrounded by a courtyard garden that the foundation hopes will gather more pieces and installations over the years.

Looking into the main studio space at Iolair (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

The 'eagle's eye' window is located in the artist's studio (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

The aesthetic is stark and simple, reflecting the hard-wearing structures found elsewhere in the island. Ebony-stained cedar boards are paired with corrugated steel roofing, also black, with an interior characterised by gallery-level minimalism; white walls, high ceiling and a polished concrete floor throughout the studio and residence.

The studio at Iolair (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

A vitrine-like window is located under the mezzanine, creating a display cabinet that be seen from the exterior. The project was built by local specialist contractor Bluebird Builders.

The studio space seen from the mezzanine (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

The vitrine window seen from outside and in (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

Details, staircases and cabinetry are treated as components that slot into the space, as is the timber structure of the mezzanine. Future plans include the construction of an adjoining cottage to expand the available accommodation and bolster the sense of a creative community in the heart of the island.

The mezzanine houses office space for the iolair foundation (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

The mezzanine office space (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

A hit-and-miss staircase leads up to the mezzanine (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

Other work by GO'C includes Seattle’s Sound House and The Rambler, a contemporary retreat on the Kitsap Peninsula, as well as other arts and civic-focused spaces. All work embodies an approach steeped elevating utilitarian forms to make them beautiful and create architecture that enhances its location.

The main artist's bedroom at Iolair (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

The bathroom at Iolair (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

The Iolair foundation can only be reached by ferry (Image credit: Kevin Scott)

GOCstudio.com

iolairarts.org