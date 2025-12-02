At Finland’s newest care institution, nature and architecture promote healing
Lagmansgården, a new model for a residential care institution in Finland, designed by Anttinen Oiva Architects, blends timber architecture and a connection with the natural surroundings to support young people
Somewhere between a cosy home and a holiday cabin in the woods, this new care institution, set within the pine forests of the Finnish west coast, heralds a new era in residential healthcare for the Scandinavian country. Welcome to Lagmansgården, the brand new residential institution for young people in need of health and foster care and special needs education, designed by Helsinki-based architecture studio Anttinen Oiva.
Discover new care institution Lagmansgården in Finland
The project was conceived following extensive research by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), which determined how important architecture and nature are to the wellbeing and nurturing of vulnerable young people in need of support. The complex, which is the first of its kind, comprises a school and accommodation – 20 rooms across four building units. There are also recreational areas, administrative spaces, and a communal kitchen with a dining hall.
The focus was on crafting an architecture that draws on natural materials, with an emphasis on the sensorial experience and access to natural light and the surrounding green spaces. As a result, large openings are framed by the structure's dominant materials, namely, exposed cross-laminated timber (CLT) and plywood.
'This has been a really important project for all of us in the design team, to create supportive architecture that feels homelike and calming while respecting the safety requirements this type of building requires,' says architect and studio partner Selina Anttinen. 'Lagmansgården represents a holistic and human approach to institutional care and special education that unites sustainable architecture, a reflective approach, and the restorative impact of nature.'
Anttinen continues: ‘A sense of community and safety, and a feeling that you can shape your own environment play a major role when creating an enjoyable space for young people. At Lagmansgården, youths participated by, for example, designing and crafting selected furniture pieces.'
Beyond the important effect of the design and the use of timber on the wellbeing of residents, the Lagmansgård building is also particularly eco-friendly, due to the material’s strong sustainable architecture credentials.
Additionally, the structure includes geothermal heating, and a solar power plant provides renewable energy.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
