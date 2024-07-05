Fotografiska Shanghai invites us to 'a poetic immersion' into the realm of photography
Fotografiska Shanghai by AIM Architecture opens nestled into a green corner of the Chinese city's Suzhou Creek
Fotografiska Shanghai sits nestled into a green corner of the Chinese city's Suzhou Creek. Designed by AIM Architecture, the building shows off its layers of history, transformed from a former bank warehouse to a hub of art and culture for Shanghai residents and beyond. The structure, which brings together old and new, blending period patina and 21st-century styles and needs, in a building that was designed not as a conventional cultural space, but as 'a poetic immersion into the realm of visual narratives, woven through the lens of photography,' the architects explain.
Fotografiska Shanghai by AIM Architecture
The AIM Architecture team sought to restore and reimagine the previously neglected building in a considerate way. Its original structure was kept and cleaned up, revealing its bare bones. Original brickwork, concrete beams, and industrial details were unveiled and reused, creating a rich, multi-layered environment.
Beyond the project's flexible and generous exhibition areas and gallery halls, the new Fotografiska Shanghai also features a wealth of options to socialise and relax. The on-site restaurant, bar, retail space, and ice cream shop blend old and new features and offer culture lovers the opportunity to take a break, sit and discuss.
Two original, grand staircases in bare, textured concrete form the complex's main circulation cores. Their dual role means they are 'not only serving as navigational elements but also creating a dynamic light experience through movement leading guests from one display to another,' the architects write.
The top floor exemplifies the open and surprising nature of this multi-functional cultural hub. The highest level contains an open rooftop garden that combines open air and enclosed areas, including a bar, a cosy lounge, an exclusive VIP room, and a terrace with panoramic views of the Shanghai cityscape.
More opportunities to visit the building lay in its rich programme of activities. The architects add: 'Fotografiska Shanghai is not just a museum, it’s a cultural hub. Beyond exhibitions, it will host workshops, lectures, and events, fostering a community of artists, enthusiasts, and curious minds who share a passion for photography.'
The recently completed Fotografiska Shanghai by AIM Architecture is now open to visitors.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
